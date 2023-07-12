Utopia S5 E6 recap: Going off the rails

Spoilers ahead for Utopia season five’s sixth episode.

This episode, titled ‘Story Time’, kicks off with Rhonda and NBA CEO Tony listening to talkback radio — a caller is complaining about how long a rail upgrade is taking.

Rhonda’s scared of the negative press — she needs to get the minister to announce something.

Ash has started scootering to work, with his injuries worsening each time he appears. COO Nat has tasked him with figuring out why they’re being charged $6.99 monthly.

Katie sits down with Tony to take a tediously long survey — he must update his insurance policy.

Meanwhile, Beverley and Rhonda (a new pairing, if I’m not mistaken) have let Nat know she’s being dragged on social media for an old photo of her wearing a sombrero at the office Christmas party.

Beverley advises Nat to stay off social media until it all blows over as the accusations of cultural appropriation — which is just as well she’s not on social media in the first place.

Tinfoil hat time — if the photo was taken at a Mexican-themed work Christmas party, surely they’d be other people wearing similar outfits? And wouldn’t the NBA have approved it? Why is Nat the one being thrown under the bus?

Bryce is here to advise on how to turn around the mess with the rail upgrade project that’s been “dragging on” — even though it’s on track for a five-year project.

But Bryce (with backup from Rhonda) insists the story needs to be changed for the project.

Rhonda’s worried it’ll start looking like a white elephant, which to Scotty sounds like a good kid’s story: “Nobody liked the little white elephant”. Indeed.

Meanwhile, the number of people talking about the photo of Nat on Twitter has ballooned to 56,000 — which, frankly, seems too high for a bureaucrat who, in real life, no one would likely know who she was.

Bryce shows the team a pretentious black-and-white promotional video for the rail project to “tell the story properly”.

One-hundred-and-fifty kilometres worth of signage is also suggested; slogans like “fast rail next year” is perfect, according to Rhonda, because they’d always say the rail was coming next year.

Nat has to work out her apology with Beverley. When she suggests contacting the Mexican community to ask how they feel, Beverley feels it’s not necessary. It’s social media that’s pissed off, not the Mexican community.

The minister’s back in the office, keen to turn the story around on the rail upgrade. Only issue is there’s nothing to update … UNTIL Tony makes the unfortunate error of saying trains are almost ready for testing.

Tony sees where this is heading but the train’s already left the station (apologies, there are way too many train puns available). It’s full steam ahead; they’re going to put together a “launch”.

Tony’s railroaded into working out how to get one train the small section of upgraded track.

The cue cards are back in this episode — this time for Nat’s apology. As online apologies go, it’s ok, not great. But at least Nat has not whipped out the ukulele.

Tony’s on a treadmill now telling Rhonda what has to be done in order to get the train on the tracks for the minister’s media opportunity — it can’t go over 30 km/hr, they’ve got close all the crossing, two drivers are needed, the train needs to be freighted from Adelaide, the highway needs to be shut because of how big the train is, and a crane is needed to lift the train onto the part of the track that’s actually finished.

To Rhonda, that sounds doable. And indeed, she gets it done — complete with merchandise.

Beverley lets Nat know she’s finally reached out to the Mexican community, which doesn’t have an issue with the photo. The Mexican embassy has even thanked Nat for promoting Mexican culture.

Train day has arrived, complete with a jazz band.

But the minister is delayed on the brand new train that was craned onto the tracks at an $87,000 a day cost — first, it’s going slow (like Tony said) and there are safety issues that halt it completely.

The crowd’s getting restless. Rhonda’s getting nervous. The jazz band is told to play again.

The minister, thinking on his feet, spots the new chapter of transport to get him to the station: scooters.