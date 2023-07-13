APS bargaining is more than just improvements to flexible working and WFH

We have witnessed a defining moment in enterprise bargaining in the Australian Public Service (APS). The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) and the Australian government have agreed to significant improvements to flexible working arrangements and working from home.

As reported, one of the most significant gains is that all APS employees will formally be able to request to work flexibly. Currently, the Fair Work Act limits the right to request flexible working arrangements to various groups of employees who have been with their employer for 12 months or more, and some casual employees.

The new provision agreed to by the bargaining parties will extend the right to request to all employees, regardless of length of service. More employees being entitled to formally request to work recognises that flexible working benefits both organisations and employees, and is now a standard way of working which should be available to all employees.

Another significant development is the agreement to remove the cap on the number of days an employee can work from home. As our 2021 research showed, APS employees overwhelmingly want to continue to work from home, mostly in a hybrid working arrangement. Our research also showed that a 60:40 arrangement was common, with agencies capping working from home to two days a week.

If employees want to spend at least some time on their employer’s premises, and agencies are allowing employees to work from home a couple of days a week, why is the removal of the cap such a big deal? It is significant as it sends a powerful message to any recalcitrant agencies that are not allowing employees to work from home, that they should do so.

The lifting of the cap also demonstrates that the government has progressed its stance on working from home. The secretaries board released All Roles Flex: Principles of Flexible Work in the APS a mere three months ago. This ground-breaking policy encouraged agencies to facilitate flexible working but also stated that agencies could cap the number of days employees could work from home. This amended position reinforces that agencies should support working from home.

The agreed bargaining position also includes an “all roles flex” approach, reiterating the APS Principles of Flexible Work, as we recently discussed. This means that there is a “bias” to approve flexible working arrangements. It also recognises that all roles can have some degree of flexibility. This may not be working from home or hybrid working, but other types of flexibility, such as flexible hours.

The government and CPSU have also agreed that agencies consider “connection to country and cultural obligations” when reviewing requests to work flexibly by First Nations employees. This is significant as while other countries have a legislated right to request flexible working arrangments, initial research shows that these provisions do not explicitly consider First Nations peoples. The APS may well be leading the way in this area.

Taken as a package, the proposed new provisions represent a win for the CPSU, and the APS, as they will increase attraction and retention in a tight labour market. These developments, however, also send a powerful message to both public and private sector organisations that it is time to fully embrace flexible working, including working from home.

At a time when a former politician has reportedly called for employees who work from home to have their pay cut, and a major bank is reportedly calling for staff to come back into the office, this message could not be more timely.

