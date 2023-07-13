Movers & Shakers: Band 2 promotions at PM&C and Defence

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Hugh Cameron was appointed first assistant secretary, corporate and technology at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

At Defence, Amy Hawkins was promoted to the strategy, policy & industry group.

Band 1

At the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Dianna Gaetjens was appointed general manager.

Leslie O’Donoghue moved from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to take up the role of assistant secretary, data, regional policy and education equity at the Department of Education.

At the National Indigenous Australians Agency, Serica Mackay was promoted to branch manager.

Jennie Hood was appointed assistant secretary, regional programs at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

At the National Health and Medical Research Council, Nicholas Johnson became executive director.

Nicholas Latimer was promoted to assistant secretary at Treasury.

At the Department of Health and Aged Care, Simon Cleverley was appointed branch manager, program & project delivery.

Disaster management review head

Dr Robert Glasser was appointed to lead the Independent Review of National Natural Disaster Governance Arrangements.

Glasser, ASPI Climate and Security Policy Centre head and ANU’s Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions honorary professor, will look at how national governance arrangements could better respond to natural disasters.

The review complements the work of the ongoing Independent Review into Commonwealth Disaster Funding, led by Andrew Colvin.

Diplomatic appointments

A total of seven Australian high commissioners and ambassadors appointments have been made:

David Jessup to Australia’s first resident high commissioner to the Republic of Maldives.

to Australia’s first resident high commissioner to the Republic of Maldives. Matt Skelly to Australia’s next high commissioner to Malta, also accredited to Tunisia.

to Australia’s next high commissioner to Malta, also accredited to Tunisia. Rachel Moseley to Australia’s next Ambassador to Mexico, also accredited to Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

to Australia’s next Ambassador to Mexico, also accredited to Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic. Shane Flanagan to Australia’s next ambassador to Qatar.

to Australia’s next ambassador to Qatar. Brenton Garlick to Australia’s next high commissioner to Tuvalu.

to Australia’s next high commissioner to Tuvalu. Vanessa Wood to Australia’s next ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation.

to Australia’s next ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation. James Larsen to Australia’s next ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said the appointments would “strengthen Australia’s diplomatic capability and its prosecution of our national interests around the globe”.

Inland rail board

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) CEO and managing director Mark Campbell, will step down from his role at the end of July.

Meanwhile, the board for ARTC’s new subsidiary Inland Rail Pty Ltd was announced.

Inland Rail will be chaired by Infrastructure SA director Robert Rust, with Sydney Metro non-executive director Louise Thurgood as deputy chair.

Three other board members are National Intermodal Corporation chair Erin Flaherty, Community Safety Building Authority Advisory Board chair James Cain and WestGo Consortium CEO Vivienne King.

Kerry Schott, acting ARTC chair, is also on the board. When Peter Duncan becomes ARTC chair, he will replace Schott’s position on the board.

NSW rental commissioner

The inaugural rental commissioner in NSW was named: Trina Jones.

Jones is the former CEO of Homelessness NSW, being a voice for renters to government in the new role.

NSW premier Chris Minns said he was looking forward to working with Jones to “make our state a fairer place for both renters and owners”.

Post-robodebt independent investigator

Following the final report of the robodebt royal commission, former APS commissioner Stephen Sedgwick was appointed an independent investigator.

Sedgwick will look at public servants referred for potentially breaching the APS code of conduct.

PM&C secretary Glyn Davis and APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer said the process would be “fair, independent and consistent”.

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

NSW gambling reform panel

The NSW government has established an independent panel into gambling reform, led by former NSW Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing commissioner Michael Foggo.

Three independent executive committee members part of the 16-member panel are Foggo, former Labor senator Ursula Stephens and former NSW Nationals deputy leader Niall Blair.

The panel will also include:

four industry representatives

four harm minimisation representatives

two academics with relevant expertise

one Cyber Security NSW representative

one NSW Police representative; and

one United Workers Union representative.

One of the panel’s tasks is to establish, implement, evaluate and review the trial of cashless gaming in electronic gaming machines across NSW.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO

Travis Auld was appointed CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

Auld was most recently executive general manager finance, clubs and broadcast for the AFL, and replaces Andrew Westacott.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Board chair Paul Little said Auld joins the organisation at “an exciting growth period for both our major international events in Formula 1 and MotoGP”.

University of Canberra chancellor

Lisa Paul, former Education secretary, was named chancellor of the University of Canberra starting in the role in January 2024.

“It is a great privilege to walk in the footsteps of Professor Tom Calma, Australia’s first Aboriginal Chancellor, the Academy of Science’s first Aboriginal Fellow and Senior Australian of the Year,” Paul said.

“Tom leaves a great legacy and I am thrilled to be joining a university where everyone is invited to walk together to change the world and to embrace Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing.”

Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning

Joshua Hannan joined the executive leadership of the Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, taking up the role of deputy director-general, local government.

Hannan was previously at the Queensland Department of Transport & Main Roads as general manager, transport strategy and planning.

Tasmanian AFL Club chair

Former Woolworths CEO Grant O’Brien was appointed the inaugural chair of the Tasmanian AFL Club.

A nominations committee has also been established to select directors for the club’s establishment board.

The committee consists of O’Brien as chair, AFL CEO elect Andrew Dillon, RMIT chancellor Peggy O’Neal, former Olympian Liz Jack, and JMC Automotive Group managing director Errol Stewart.

ACT renewable energy industry advisory board

Seven people were appointed to the industry advisory board for the ACT Renewable Energy Innovation Fund:

ANU’s Energy Change Institute director, professor Kenneth Baldwin (who is also chair)

(who is also chair) AGL group manager of future low carbon portfolio Naureen Alam

Evalue8 Sustainability founder Ilea Buffier

Windlab chief financial officer Robert Fisher

ANU School of Engineering senior lecturer Dr Elizabeth Ratnam

ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering lecturer Dr Igor Skryabin

Zeppelin Bend executive director William Tarlinton

Tasmanian Waste and Resource Recovery Board CEO

Hugh Christie was appointed the inaugural CEO of the Tasmanian Waste and Resource Recovery Board.

Christie was most recently the CEO of the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association and will start the role in August.

The board’s chair Pam Allan, to who Christie will report, said they were looking forward to working with Christie as they transition into delivering a circular economy.

Queensland magistrates

Four people were appointed as magistrates to the Magistrates Court in Queensland.

The four are Mary Buchanan, Leanne Scoines, Michael Holohan and Michael Dalton.

Buchanan, Scoines, and Holohan were sworn in on July 10, while Dalton will be sworn in on July 24.