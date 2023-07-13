NSW announces Transport, Planning and Environment secretaries

The NSW government has appointed secretaries for the departments of Planning and Environment (DPE) and Transport.

Josh Murray is the new transport secretary, while Kiersten Fishburn’s appointment as acting secretary of the NSW DPE has been made permanent.

Murray comes to the public service from Laing O’Rourke, where he worked for just under 15 years. His most recent position at the construction and engineering company was group leader of people.

The new secretary has also previously worked in Labor politicians’ offices, including as chief of staff to former Labor NSW premier Morris Iemma and chief of staff for then-transport minister John Watkins.

NSW transport minister Jo Haylen said she looked forward to working with Murray.

“As group leader of people at Laing O’Rourke, Josh Murray has the right skills and experience to lead an organisation that is heavily reliant on an engaged and enthusiastic frontline workforce,” Haylen said.

Howard Collins, who had been acting in the role after Rob Sharp was ousted post-election, was thanked by Haylen for this stewardship of the department.

Meanwhile, Fishburn has been acting secretary for her department since May 15. She was secretary of the department for two months in 2021 when she moved to a deputy secretary role at Transport for NSW.

NSW planning minister Paul Scully said Fishburn was a “well-regarded leader” in the state’s public sector.

“Housing, planning and the environment are key priorities for this government, and I am confident Ms Fishburn has the dedication and fresh perspective to guide the department to important policy reform,” Scully said.

Fishburn’s appointment follows a trend of those appointed as acting secretaries being made permanent. The same happened at Treasury with Michael Coutts-Trotter and at Education with Murat Dizdar.