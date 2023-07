What makes working in the public service so attractive right now

A recent employer survey showing six of the top 10 most attractive employers in Australia are from the public sector might have surprised those whose idea of work fun involves off-site team-building exercises and a ping-pong table.

But it would not have been a shock to those who work in the Queensland government and at the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), who ranked fourth and ninth, respectively.

What attracts suitable candidates to these public service organisations is simple, according to the Randstad 2023 Employee Brand Research. It’s all about the stability and security on offer.