Federal agencies unsure what to do with PwC documents ahead of Monday deadline

Federal Treasury, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Taxation Office have until Monday afternoon to decide which documents they can hand over to the senate on the PwC confidentiality breach.

A letter to senate president Sue Lines from finance minister Katy Gallagher tabled last week said the senate request initiated by Greens senator Barbara Pocock on June 20 was still being considered by Treasury, the ATO and the AFP because they feared providing documents could compromise an ongoing PwC investigation.

Pocock’s request for documents shared between the ATO and the AFP followed a series of public hearings during which government agencies were quizzed about why it took so long to initiate disciplinary action and a criminal investigation in relation to the confidentiality breach.

Treasury referred the confidentiality breach to the AFP on May 24 after more details of the tax leak scandal became publicly available. That was when senate received 144 pages of emails providing evidence of the scale of the distribution of secret policy information within PwC.

Gallagher told Lines she received advice from treasurer Jim Chalmers that the agencies were considering which documents falling within the scope of the senate request could be tabled.

“The Treasurer, the Hon Jim Chalmers MP, has advised me that Treasury continues to consult with the Australian Taxation Office and the Australian Federal Police about whether there are any documents within the scope of the order that are able to be provided, noting that the provision of the information being sought could prejudice the ongoing Australian Federal Police investigation into PwC,” Gallagher said.

“Accordingly, I advise that it will not be possible to finalise a response to the order before 5pm, 17 July 2023.”

READ MORE:

The mystery of the vanishing robodebt report and a 0.03% hit to PwC’s revenue