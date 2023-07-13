Superannuation oversight review calls for APRA to polish resolution function, do better at spotting risks

The latest review of the regulator for the banking, insurance and superannuation industries has made five recommendations for the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA) oversight of super providers.

This included advice that the regulator try harder in seeking to identify emerging and systemic risks in superannuation and their potential consequences. Staff should also be given training to uplift risk-management capabilities to this end, it added.

“APRA could then better perform its supervisory activities and recovery and resolution planning,” the effectiveness and capability review report said.

“APRA should [also] prioritise and invest in initiatives to recruit, train, retain and develop its staff to build appropriate skills and industry knowledge, to drive deeper understanding and build stronger capability to manage and respond to emerging and systemic risks.”

In response, the regulator said it was committed to improving this capability, including by informing its recovery and resolution planning.

APRA said it would focus on risks with a “particular application within superannuation” such as the valuation of unlisted and illiquid asset classes; movement of members to the retirement phase; and evolving investment strategies and product complexity.

“More broadly, those risks relevant on a cross-industry basis including market downturn scenarios; availability of service providers; and cyber-risks,” the regulator said.

The review report was led by the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) and tabled in parliament on Thursday.

Findings noted APRA’s supervision function was effective and capable.

In line with the regulator’s own self-assessment, the report also determined its resolution function was less developed.

Other FRAA recommendations included that the regulator makes data and technology investments, enhance transparency to maximise outcomes, and lift recovery planning and resolution readiness.

John Lonsdale welcomed the assessment of the regulator’s superannuation capabilities. In a statement, the APRA chair said he supported recommendations to build on APRA’s progress in improving superannuation trustees’ delivery of beneficial outcomes for superannuation members.

“The recommendations provide helpful guidance and reinforcement for a more effective APRA into the future,” Lonsdale said.

The regulator boss thanked the FRAA panel and secretariat for its work on the review, as well as contributing stakeholders.

“APRA will continue to build on its strong foundation of safeguarding the financial wellbeing of the Australian community by further strengthening prudential frameworks and improving capability to drive better industry practices in superannuation for the benefit of members,” Lonsdale said.

