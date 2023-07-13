Former Services Australia and Vic Gov tech chief puts his stamp on Australia Post

One of Australia’s most seasoned and respected heavy-duty networkers — in the literal machines and wires sense — has decamped from the top digital role in the Victorian government to take up digs at Australia Post as the government enterprise looks to restore its position as a national tech leader.

Michael McNamara, previously also group chief information officer at the Department of Human Services and then Services Australia between 2019 and 2021, which was the peak of the $1 billion Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation rollout, has taken up the role of executive general manager of digital technology & data at Australia Post, which is a recruitment coup given the stiff competition from banks, miners and corporates for seasoned tech leadership with proven delivery and vendor-wrangling skills.

“We’re pleased to welcome Michael McNamara to Australia Post as the new executive general manager, digital, technology & data,” Australia Post chief executive officer and managing director Paul Graham told The Mandarin.

“Michael brings with him a wealth of experience in delivering and leading technology transformation projects and his expertise will play a critical role in the delivery of our Post26 Strategy.”

Notably, the first three priorities of Post26 are:

Win in eCommerce delivery services

Reimagine the Post Office network

Create market-leading digital experiences

McNamara’s appointment is a loss to the Victorian government that has structurally and culturally struggled to extract the same kind of digital uplift in services that occurred in New South Wales after an incoming government with a strong majority went early and hard on key reforms.

McNamara’s appointment at Australia Post is set to put the significant wind back into the organisation’s digital sails as current federal Labor explores its options for the business that is again at risk of making major losses from its letters-delivery division rather than returning dividends to the commonwealth.

At the same time, his appointment is a significant loss for the state government of Victoria, which is now in the throes of slashing 4,000 public service jobs.

Australia Post was an enthusiastic first mover on the digital identity front and became the first accredited identity and credential provider under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework. However, the project lost prominence after Ahmed Fahour was succeeded by Christine Holgate.

The position of Australia Post as a trusted identity provider is significant because it also currently provides a similar identity verification function for passport applications, essentially the highest verification standard available in Australia.

At the same time, Services Australia — where McNamara was regarded as somewhat of a starchitect — is also heavily involved in the national digital identity ecosystem as an exchange provider and an attribute provider.

Banks are also trying to muscle into the digital identity space but have more recently shifted focus to promoting account-to-account services like PayID and PayTo, allowing Mastercard to make an easy entry with its ID suite that is registered as an identity provider, credential provider and exchange.

Australia’s banking sector has a dynamic and occasionally robust relationship with Australia Post. As banks rapidly dump retail branches in regional areas, Australia Post increasingly picks up the slack for over-the-counter transactions, for which it charges transaction fees.

While banks are keen to retain the retail over-the-counter capability, they are far more ambivalent about the government potentially entering the retail banking market as a low-cost provider, in the same way, Medibank was initially established to provide low-cost health cover.

Fortunately for McNamara, should that option raise its head, he already has plenty of retail banking experience, having spent time as the general manager of architecture at ANZ and the head of delivery at CBA as the latter undertook a massive core systems overhaul.

In May at senate estimates, Australia Post chief executive Paul Graham batted away questions about Post becoming a bank.

Australia Post is already cleaning house in terms of its various financial services experiments.

Respected financial services reporter George Lekakis revealed on Thursday that Australia Post was in the process of shuttering its POLi instant online payments service after obtaining communications to merchants that were published in Banking Day.

“While the New Payments Platform provides an exciting frontier for payments and we were very proud to launch our POLi PAYID solution last year; sadly, POLi is unable to effectively compete given the significant ongoing investment required to keep up with fast-paced innovation funded by large banks, multi-nationals and a venture capital/private equity backed industry,” POLi general manager Susan Nicholson is quoted as telling customers in the letter obtained by Banking Day.

It is understood large retail banks have been preparing to block POLi transactions, essentially scuttling the attempted sale of the business that is widely used to expedite transactions in the travel industry.

