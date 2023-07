Robodebt: Conflict headache for investigator chosen to sift through adverse findings over pariah public servants

Concerns about perceptions that the man chosen to lead the next steps of the robodebt reckoning for the bureaucracy cannot perform his investigator role with true independence have been batted away by senior public service officials.

After the robodebt royal commission exposed shameful individual and systemic actions that allowed a damaging automated debt-raising scheme to unrelentingly shake down former and current welfare recipients — almost half a million Australians — you would be forgiven for thinking that integrity, independence and perceptions of them in the APS were paramount moving forward.

But top bureaucrats have ardently defended Stephen Sedgwick’s capacity to lead the bureaucracy’s “independent” robodebt fox chase, designed to handle how adverse findings will land on the heads of some of the most culpable public service stewards.