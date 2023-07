Federal budgets repeatedly threw the cloak of respectability over robodebt

Tricky words will often be used by people in governments to mask ugly realities. Readers may recall the use of ‘collateral damage’ during various wars by military types who really meant people died and things were destroyed. ‘Collateral damage’ indeed.

Australians have spent the past few days looking at the report from the robodebt royal commission that chronicles various examples of attempts by the former Coalition government to camouflage an illegal practice in language that made it appear as if the government and its public service were prudently managing finances.

The reality — as commissioner Catherine Holmes chronicled in three volumes — was very different in more ways than one.