The robodebt royal commission highlights personal responsibilities in the APS

The robodebt royal commission makes clear that the APS value, ‘accountability’, is not just aspirational: individual public servants have duties and failing to meet them should have serious consequences.

It is possible to detect in the commission’s report two strategies for promoting public service integrity:

The support in Chapter 23 for Thodey review recommendations aimed to clarify the role of the APS and to strengthen its independence, particularly by addressing the processes for appointment, termination and performance management of secretaries, which would greatly dilute incentives for excessive responsiveness to ministers; and

The ‘naming and shaming’ of individual public servants, including the referral of some for further investigation and possible sanctions, thus highlighting the potential consequences of excessive responsiveness.

In the report I prepared for the royal commission in February, I responded to their request to describe the responsibilities of individual public servants (Part B of my report). I spelt out in some detail: