Who is Michele Bullock? The central bank veteran who’ll lead the RBA to 2030

Michele Bullock is the ninth governor of the modern Reserve Bank and the first female governor.

She is a Reserve Bank lifer, having entered the RBA in 1985 immediately after graduating in economics from the University of New England.

Bullock rose through the payments policy department of the bank before moving to the currency group and being promoted to assistant governor in 2010. Before her promotion to deputy governor in the wake of Guy Debelle’s departure in March 2022, she headed the financial system group. She thus comes to the governorship as a veteran in financial system policy and management issues, as opposed to economics or financial markets (outgoing governor Philip Lowe, for example, had experience heading both the financial systems area and the bank’s economic area).