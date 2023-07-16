Palaszczuk flies flag overseas for hydrogen and renewables industries

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has touched down in Brisbane after a whirlwind visit to Japan, Korea and Singapore with a view to driving more opportunities for local growth industries.

The premier attended 15 meetings during the six-day trip with foreign partners in the hydrogen and renewables, aviation fuels, tourism, education and screen industries.

In a statement, Palaszczuk outlined her efforts to promote the “success stories” of local Queensland industries to overseas markets and highlighted her jobs-growth agenda.

“This trade mission was all about making sure key investment partners knew about our energy and jobs plan and critical minerals strategy.

“Both of these initiatives have laid out a clear pathway to future investment opportunities and led to significant global interest in Queensland as a place to do business,” Palaszczuk

The premier was accompanied by resources minister Scott Stewart, key directors-general and Powerlink CEO Paul Simshauser during the trade mission. The group was also joined by a delegation of regional mayors and business leaders.

Among the various Queensland industries promoted on the trip, the hydrogen and renewables industry received particular attention with Han-Ho H2 consortium partners signing an agreement for a proposed project green hydrogen hub in north Queensland.

Palaszczuk added that she wanted to see central and north Queensland benefit from the “booming” demand for hydrogen among trading partners.

“This is the kind of investment that creates jobs for Queenslanders and helps us deliver cleaner and greener energy not just in Queensland but around the world.

“I am confident there will be more investment outcomes following these meetings and Queensland has cemented its place as a leading energy exporter now and into the future with new, clean energy sources,” she said.

In Tokyo, Palaszczuk addressed 180 industry partners and announced Queensland’s decision to be a gold sponsor of the Australia Pavilion at the Osaka 2025 World Expo.

The premier also helped open the Tokyo office of Populous, a Queensland architectural firm.

“It was pleasing to see first-hand the success of Queensland-based companies in overseas locations leading to their expansion and employment of more people here in Brisbane,” Palaszczuk said.

