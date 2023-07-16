Robodebt, consultant firm sagas loom large in minds of secretaries club

A meeting of top mandarins three days after Catherine Holmes’ robodebt royal commission report was handed down shows integrity and APS capability were on everybody’s lips.

The secretaries board convened on July 11, with official documents revealing the department heads discussed the next steps in the wake of the royal commission findings about robodebt.

The group canvassed a new taskforce to advise the government on how to respond to the report’s recommendations, as well as the arrangements to set up an independent oversight function led former APS commissioner Stephen Sedgwick who was in the hot seat when Kathryn Campbell was herself appointed a secretary.

The taskforce includes public servants from PM&C, the Attorney-General’s Department and the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC), which will help work up advice for the government about the recommendations.

“[The] APSC is overseeing an independent process to determine if public servants with adverse findings have breached the APS code of conduct,” the communique read.

Some of the most jaw-dropping details in the robodebt report — like accounts that a deputy secretary threw her phone in rage when a compliance officer tried to shut the system down — underscored the need for accountability by hitching SES performance and promotion to how public servants behaved.

This was discussed by the group, who collectively signed off on a new SES performance leadership framework. Details about the framework’s implementation will be confirmed at the next secretaries board meeting.

“The framework gives equal weighting to delivery and behaviour in assessing and developing leadership,” the board communique read.

“The framework and supporting guidance for APS agencies will be published on the APSC website.”

The development of a new APS purpose statement (which has been in the works since March) and the creation of a partnership priorities committee also seem to be explicit responses by the board to respond to the issues revealed by the royal commission.

At their meeting last week, secretaries endorsed terms of reference for the partnership priorities group, and considered purpose statement options drafted by the APS deliberative committee.

“The partnership priorities committee will steer better policy and delivery outcomes for Australians by further embedding culture and behaviours that promote and encourage partnership in the public service in alignment with the secretaries board’s strategic direction,” they said.

In terms of dealing with the consultant firm problems laid bare by the ongoing PwC scandal — subject to senate estimates today — finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson and acting treasury secretary Roxanne Kelley told the group about what work was happening in the APS concerning how contractors and consultants were being engaged.

“The board discussed accountability and transparency processes, including the accountability of APS officials to the parliament through the senate estimates process,” the communique went on to note.

Other matters up for discussion were the revitalised National Science and Research Priorities and National Science Statement, and an economic and Budget update, and an agreement on how to develop a proposed 2024 commonwealth Closing the Gap annual report and implementation plan.

The secretaries’ notes went on to outline support for NSW place-based principles co-designed by the Bourke Tribal Council, Maranguka, and the Maranguka Cross Sector Leadership Group (comprised of governments and philanthropic partners).

“The board affirmed its commitment to embedding a culture of partnership in the public service by endorsing the Maranguka Principles as a framework to guide programs, projects and services in Bourke, NSW,” the communique read.

The board also endorsed a new interim protocol for the Acknowledgement of Country in the ACT. The APSC will share updated guidance for all government agencies on a finalised protocol once the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) engages with local Traditional Custodians and the ACT government. The territory government is running its own community-led process on the protocol.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 16 August.

