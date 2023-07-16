In your face: NSW celebrates speed camera revenue collapse

Speed camera fines are hardly popular at the best of times, but few things get commuter blood boiling as quickly as hidden mobile LIDAR traps designed to snap unsuspecting drivers exceeding legal limits that send a fine in the mail, irrespective of their effect on behaviour.

Now, after months of campaigning against the use of hidden traps during the New South Wales (NSW) election campaign, the state government is officially squawking the reduction of revenue take of the lucrative unattended devices as it approaches the end of its honeymoon period in a minority government.

Like road user tolls, which are a whole lot harder to solve, nothing says backing-off fingers in tradie wallets faster than the lowering fines and levies on the so-called ‘driving class’ of voters as a show of real-world empathy.

And with a minority government needing to move the scoreboard after their first innings at the crease, minister for roads in NSW John Graham has started talking up the state’s sacrifice as money back in the wallet for the everyday driver.

“Fines issued from mobile speed cameras have fallen nearly 90 per cent since warning signs were returned to the roadside in late April, with more drivers taking their cue to check their speed and adhere to the limit,” a statement from Graham said.

“In the past two months, approximately 6,650 fines were issued from mobile speed cameras across NSW, compared to 55,387 fines in the corresponding period in 2022 — an annual reduction of 88 per cent.”

“In May and June last year, one in every 311 vehicles passing a roadside camera vehicle was fined. In the same months of this year, one in every 1,663 vehicles has been fined,” the statement continued.

The previous Coalition government had taken departmental advice to remove warning signage on the basis that broader speeding behaviour would more substantively change if people simply didn’t know if and when they would be hit with a fine.

There is also a broader debate as to whether surreptitious automated mobile speed traps are more effective as a greater deterrent to speeding as opposed to a visible threat to points and income, especially on AM band talkback radio that remains a staple of the driving class.

While there may be opacity in the statistics on whether casualty and fatality rates are influenced by hidden unattended speed cameras, there is clear political mileage being made.

“The results are in, with large falls in fine revenue as a result of the commonsense return of portable signage to the roadside around speed cameras,” said NSW minister for roads John Graham.

“The fact is the signs should never have been removed and it was the drivers of NSW who paid for the mistake of the previous government through fines and demerit points.

“The Coalition prioritised revenue raising ahead of safety, they removed signage without any consultation and had to be brought kicking and screaming to the sensible return of the signs.”

It seems motorcyclists aren’t the only ones dying to be seen on NSW roads.