Paul Baxter exits FRNSW as state government looks for replacement

A recruitment process will soon commence following the retirement of the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) commissioner on Monday.

In a statement, emergency services minister Jihad Dib said it was the “right time” to bring in a new person to guide the future direction of FRNSW. He cited certain ongoing problems affecting the organisation that he wanted to see addressed with a change in leader.

“The Minns government is committed to strengthening this vital service and ensuring it is sustainable, including through the recruitment of an additional 600 firefighters,” Dib said.

“I thank Paul Baxter for his service and contribution to FRNSW over recent years, as our frontline crews and other staff have continued their outstanding work to keep the people of NSW safe.”

Baxter was previously national commander and chief executive of the New Zealand Fire Service and the National Rural Fire Authority. He took on the role of FRNSW commissioner six years ago in 2017.

Dib said the new commissioner would help him address financial sustainability issues affecting the FRNSW and its organisational direction.

“It is the right time to bring in new leadership to guide Fire and Rescue NSW into the future,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Megan Stiffler will act in the role until 19 July 2023, after which time deputy commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell will serve as acting commissioner.

READ MORE:

Here’s who’s representing the public sector at Sydney Mardi Gras 2023