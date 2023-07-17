New dawn for Health and Aged Care with secretary’s changing of the guard

Blair Comley’s era as head of the department Brendan Murphy shepherded through some of the toughest health years in national living memory has now commenced. The outgoing secretary has left some notes behind that might help with his major mission.

Imagine parachuting into one of the toughest gigs in the Australian Public Service as the nation finds its footing in a post-pandemic world (the end of the emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization in May this year), just one week after the explosive findings of the robodebt royal commission hit the government’s desk, and poised to tackle ambitious ministerial agendas for Medicare and aged care reform.

That’s what is in store for new Health secretary Blair Comley, whose tenure officially started on Monday 17 July. His predecessor, Professor Brendan Murphy, stepped into happy retirement earlier this month on 6 July.

Murphy recently told an audience for his IPAA ACT valedictory address that he had no plans to take on any full-time commitments again and looked forward to spending time stoking creative pursuits such as singing and learning Italian.

“I’m not going to do full time work. I probably will do some stuff that interests me. Maybe some projects, possibly a board to two,” Murphy said.

“I’ve agreed to give all those talks that I said I didn’t have time for in the last two years. I’ve got six talks lined-up in the second half of this year,” he said.

Professor Murphy lamented how the public emergency response involved in COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted Australia for the last three years, consumed all government energy, resources and attention, leaving the very important work of a medical workforce strategy on the back burner.

The ultimate solution went to the growing workforce numbers among Australian doctors, nurses and other allied health professionals, he said, as well as a review of the scope of practice for healthcare workers across the board.

“I’ll be watching very closely from the sidelines in the hope that all the players: government, hospitals, colleges and universities play their part in driving these reforms,” Murphy said.

“​​The current commitment from [health minister Mark] Butler for the government to do this is very welcome.”

The former mandarin also underscored the big job ahead for the Department of Health and Aged Care to reform primary care, as per the Labor government’s Budget agenda. This included reinvestment in GP medical benefits to reduce the income disparity between these practitioners and other medical specialists, as well as “serious steps” to support voluntary patient enrolment in multidisciplinary care.

“Exciting work is being done to further reduce the cost of medicines and to increase the scope of practice of community pharmacists, including initiatives such as an ongoing funded role in providing national immunisation program vaccines,” Murphy said.

“Progressing these crucial reforms in community pharmacy, over the cost of medicines, demonstrates an admirable government commitment to serious health reform.”

But the ex-secretary noted that hospital reform and commonwealth-state relations was another major concern for the health portfolio. He described the interest of national cabinet and the various first ministers on this issue as “interesting and mostly helpful” but said bigger thinking was needed in this area beyond the “knee-jerk” approach to health in a post-COVID world.

The commonwealth’s aged care reform agenda was also a “huge and expensive” undertaking, Murphy observed, and was focused on shifting the role of the commonwealth from that of funder and regulator to “system steward”.

“There’s still a lot to be done but I’m particularly delighted that the government has now agreed through the recently announced taskforce to have a serious look at the long term sustainability of the aged care system, including some of the current inequities in consumer contributions,” Murphy said.

“There’s a huge amount of implementation work that I leave to my successor. That’s probably always the case in health.”

The nature of being a public servant on a reform journey was that there was always a lot of unfinished work left for the next person to take on, Murphy added. He said the new secretary Comley would be supported by one of the best executive teams in the APS and was joining a board of secretaries who had been reinvigorated with “new blood”.

“And [he will be supported by] an amazing team in the department who are part of an APS that is coming out of COVID energised, and with a very strong sense of purpose,” Murphy said.

“The APS is in good shape, and in good hands.”

