Straight talk? New RBA Governor Michele Bullock has been at it for years

Political journalists remonstrating how the new Reserve Bank governor will have a much tougher time than her predecessor and must be more foppishly forthcoming when fronting the so-called media pack have clearly never dealt with Michele Bullock before.

Of the many strong intellects at the top levels of Australia’s central bank, Bullock has always been one of the most amenable, approachable and straight-shooting operators, happy to explain the often complex and impenetrable technical language that infests her sector to those showing genuine interest.

Perhaps somewhat feared within parts of the banking industry for her imperviousness to its various pressure tactics and always self-interested sideways lobbying through various stakeholder groups — the Australian Banking Association (ABA), AusPayNet and the multinational card schemes — Bullock has never been afraid to put her foot down when it comes yanking the chain on institutions seeking to dismantle the guard rails needed to keep Australia’s cosy financial oligopoly in check.