Katy Gallagher focused on ‘rebalancing’ yawning APS capability gap

Public service and finance minister Katy Gallagher has spoken of the inroads the one-year-old Labor government has made in revising down APS reliance on private consultants.

In an interview with Sarah Ferguson on the ABC’s 7.30 program on Monday, the minister said about $3 billion in consultant and contractor spend had now been taken away from agency budgets.

Efforts to convert external labour positions to permanent public service jobs had created approximately $800 million in Budget savings, she added.

“We have sent the message that we want to rebuild public sector capability,” Gallagher said.

“One of the issues that we inherited when we came [into power last May] was that there was this artificial staffing cap in place by the former government that said ‘you can’t employ public servants unless you get a special exemption’, and so the behavioural change to that was consultants were brought in to do the work. We’re rebalancing that.”

The minister also pointed to plans to roll out an in-house consulting model by the end of this year, which also received funding in the May Budget, suggesting it was one of the key pillars of Gordon de Brouwer’s public sector reform work underway.

“It’s going to take a bit more time than one year to unpick some of the damage that’s been done [and] to rebuild the public service into what it should be, and what it can be, and what it ought to be,” she said.

Gallagher reflected on the lack of transparency and accountability that recent senate inquiries into the conduct of PwC and other consultant firms have considered, and noted some referrals to authorities such as the Australian Federal Police had been made.

“I think there’s a bit more to be done there. And from my side, we’re doing a lot of work in public sector reform. We’re also looking at procurement and how we can make sure that some of those issues that are being highlighted and being raised … around conflicts of interest, and management of some of that, that we have the right framework in place to deal with that.

“I absolutely agree that there is more work to be done but I think the senate is also doing its job, that it’s there to do, which is to apply proper scrutiny with the powers that it has to examine these issues and to report,” Gallagher said.

The minister would not be drawn on whether a royal commission into government use of consultant firms might be needed.

Responding to whether the government was in a position to rule out the possibility of a recession, the minister said Treasury’s forecasts expected the Australian economy to grow. However, the government was well aware that the economy would also slow.

“We’ve seen some of that come through in that economic data […] the government remains focused on rolling out the Budget decisions that we took.

“Of course, we will monitor and make decisions accordingly, if and when those economic circumstances change. That’s what a responsible government would do,” Gallagher said.

The finance minister reiterated comments made by treasurer Jim Chalmers at the weekend about a focus on putting the Budget and fiscal policy on a stronger footing. The approach was standard Budgeting anyone might expect from a responsible government, she said.

“We were in deep deficits, we’re now forecasting a surplus; we’ve banked the upwards revisions to revenue; we’ve found savings in the Budget,” Gallagher said.

“[This is all] to make sure the Budget is in better shape, if and when we need to use the Budget to support the economy.”

READ MORE:

Decade-long APS consulting binge costs laid bare by auditor