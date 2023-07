Russia’s embassy in Australia has a controversial history of sagas

It’s all been a whirl in Canberra’s diplomatic circles regarding what is, arguably, the capital’s most eventful embassy.

On June 26, lawyers representing Russia were greeted with the news that their legal claim regarding the lease for the site of their new embassy had failed. Australia’s highest court had ruled against the applicants regarding a decision by the Albanese government to cancel the lease on the Yarralumla site some 500 metres from the Australian parliament.

The 99-year lease for the proposed site for the new Russian embassy had been entered into in December 2008, with the intention of replacing the current, aged structure located on Canberra Avenue in Griffith. It had been granted by the National Capital Authority (NCA). Construction began in 2011. Delays followed, with minimal activity being carried out on the site.