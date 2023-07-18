Public service reacts: Robodebt scandal inspires calls to ignite pro-integrity, anti-corruption attitudes

Catherine Holmes’ Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has highlighted all the ways that organisational culture in the APS must be disinfected, and some key insiders say they are not surprised. While top mandarins have indicated they are very motivated to see change happen, the road ahead will not be easy.

The sentiment within the APS and for close observers is also one of deep hurt. Good public servants would never want to see the outcomes of robodebt ever materialise — not least for reasons so directly linked to the oversight, omission, incompetence and deceit of powerful bureaucrats.

But wishing the harmful automated debt-raising scheme played out differently or expressing a few earnest words of contrition will not cut it, even once the disciplinary and legal reckoning play out to have consequences for key public servants embroiled in the scandal.

Adam Fennessy, CEO of the Australian and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG), shared his reflections about the robodebt royal commission findings for The Mandarin.

The former state department secretary and Victorian Public Service commissioner described the report as a sobering and confronting assessment for any public servant, and said its effect must be to inspire improvement.

“The establishment of the commonwealth National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a critical reform that will change the behaviours and actions of senior public decision-makers. As we have found at the state and territory levels, the prospect of independent scrutiny changes behaviour for the better,” he said.

The latest update on referrals that have been made to the watchdog since the royal commission report has handed over to the government show 12% of 437 referrals made to the NAAC involve robodebt matters.

Fennessy observed that a focus on the stewardship role of the APS and matters of integrity were essential for the pro-integrity changes that robodebt must also drive much-needed change. A lot of groundwork exploring what this would mean for the bureaucracy had already been laid out by ANZSOG, the Thodey Review, and the thought leadership of PM&C secretary Glyn Davis and APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer, he added.

“Part of the stewardship function involves public sector leaders making sure their departmental staff have the core skills they need, and investing in core public service capabilities and competencies. This involves both boosting pro-integrity cultures and investing in professional development of staff,” Fennessy said.

“Agencies need to have that core knowledge to provide independent, fearless and frank advice to governments, even in an environment where that advice may be contested and their monopoly on providing advice has long disappeared.”

On LinkedIn, the ANZSOG boss’ article has already attracted more than 160 likes and several comments — an extraordinary outpouring from public servants who are bound to strict social media policies about what they can and cannot express publicly.

On the day after commissioner Holmes’ report was tabled in parliament, the respective heads of Services Australia and the Department of Social Services (DSS) fired off all-staff emails that included various messages conveying response, accountability, reminding employees of the support services available if they found themselves struggling with the heightened criticism and scrutiny, and making various suggestions to avoid the news and online forums where they might feel compelled to comment.

This left most vocal outrage and statements about feeling let down by the system many public servants believed into state and territory public servants, or senior executives who feel more confident about calling out what they regard as an unacceptable state of affairs.

Queensland mandarin Mike Kaiser, director general at the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government & Planning, agreed with Fennessy’s view that beyond stewardship and integrity, the ‘what’ of public service needed careful revision.

“Even in past (15+ years ago) roles as two premier’s chief of staff, I didn’t want a public service that told us what we wanted to hear. Smart politicians value frank and fearless advice,” Kaiser said.

Former Victorian public servant David Goldberg said robodebt was an “abject disgrace” whose problems illustrated issues endemic in other workforces beyond commonwealth employees. After 15 years in the VPS, Goldberg said he knew these issues were “unfortunately alive and well”.

“Robodebt is of course an abject disgrace. However, let’s not think this same phenomenon isn’t rife in Victoria,” Goldberg, who previously served as general counsel for Peninsula Health and is a former company secretary for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) said.

“The politicisation of the public sector, governmental appointments to public (and private) positions, complete neutering and disdain for integrity bodies, hotel quarantine governance, ‘freedom from information’ laws, the fire services… I think strengthening integrity culture is great but it’s not enough, the horse has well and truly bolted,” he said.

Some voices called for public servants to ensure nothing like robodebt to be allowed to happen again, and thanked Fennessy for his thought-provoking ideas.

Fennessy stressed that the APS values of impartiality, commitment to service, accountability, and respectful and ethical behaviour should be practical, everyday measures by which public servants were judged.

This approach — steeped in the true philosophy of ‘customer service’ — would deliver better outcomes for vulnerable communities and would be more sensitive to the needs of people like welfare recipients who relied on government support, he said.

“We need to recognise that senior public service roles are under the ever-present risk of politicisation, and that standing up for integrity under those conditions can be difficult.

“A core skill for senior public servants is managing the balance between serving the demands of elected governments and those of the public, while maintaining personal and organisational integrity,” Fennessy said.

