Better government vs increased bureaucracy: AEC publishes Voice pamphlets

The Yes/No pamphlets have been released, arguing their case for adding or not adding a Voice to the Australian constitution.

Published by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), the pamphlets are available online. The commission will also be translating both pamphlets into different languages.

In one of its points, the Yes pamphlet argued the Voice would make government work better, with “government getting better advice and delivering better outcomes”.

The pamphlet added, as senior lawyers and former High Court judges had been part of the process, the Voice would be constitutionally and legally sound.

One of the arguments within the “No” case is it will be “costly and bureaucratic”.

It referenced the National Indigenous Australians Agency’s (NIAA) website and corporate plan as a government agency that ensures “ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a say in the decisions that affect them”.

“There is no suggestion this Voice will replace any of these. It will operate as one bureaucracy among many,” the No pamphlet said.

The Mandarin contacted the NIAA for comment on its inclusion in the No pamphlet.

“The National Indigenous Australians Agency was not involved in the development of the content in the Yes and No case pamphlets,” a spokesperson said.

Similarly, the AEC on its website has made it clear the commission was not involved in the content of either pamphlet.

The public service would be well aware of the risks of appearing impartial during the referendum.

The APSC issued advice cautioning against expressing any extreme views.

“This does not mean that you must always be neutral in your personal engagement with the referendum — the range of acceptable expression is broad,” the advice said.

“The question is whether a reasonable member of the community would conclude, on the basis of your behaviour, that you can’t be trusted to work impartially, respectfully, or with integrity in the APS.”

As reported by The Guardian, constitutional law academic professor Greg Craven had criticised the No side of “deeply misleading” conduct over including old quotes from him criticising the Voice. Craven, now a supporter of the Voice, said he was “thoroughly irritated” to be quoted in the No pamphlet.

The AEC previously cautioned both sides it would be producing exactly what was supplied to it by the respective parliamentary committees.

