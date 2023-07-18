Robodebt’s ‘potentially irreversible’ damage to trust in government

A loss of faith and trust in the social security system and government in general are “perhaps irreversible”, according to commissioner Catherine Holmes’ final report of the robodebt royal commission.

One anonymous submission to the royal commission illustrated these feelings of disillusionment and anger.

“I feel utterly betrayed by the government for this, which sounds dramatic, but it’s true,” the submission said.

“Myself, and everyone else who turned up to every meeting they had to, jumped through every hoop and tried to do the right thing, were treated like criminals and cheats, when all the while it was the department’s scheme that was illegal.”

Holmes said robodebt had “undoubtedly corroded public trust in government and its institutions”.

“The effects of this are lasting; perhaps irreversible,” the commissioner wrote.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Centre for Public Integrity research director Catherine Williams agreed with Holmes’ comment.

“If the government fails to take action to try to prevent what happened here, happening again, it certainly will be an irreversible loss of trust if no change comes out of it,” Williams said.

“Because there’s those two separate elements: there’s accountability for the individuals involved.

“But we also need to be looking at the system failures that enabled this to happen.”

One of the reasons trust in government is so crucial, Williams added, was democracy’s fragility.

The research director pointed to an open letter signed by 200 scholars on authoritarianism and fascism across the globe, written in the lead-up to the last US election.

“They said that democracy is fragile and potentially temporary and that is true,” Williams said.

“The maintenance of public trust is critical to the functioning of Australian democracy.

“If the public cannot trust in government, then we end up in a situation where our very democracy is [at stake], and that’s why it matters.”

Williams added the government needed to act swiftly and proactively on the commission’s findings, particularly in the areas of structural reform.

“It’s a report that the government can’t afford to sit on and, 12 months hence, seek to start implementing the recommendations,” Williams said.

“If it wants the public to be able to trust again, it then needs to act swiftly.”

Williams said the referrals of individuals to various agencies, like the AFP and the NACC, likewise should be quick.

“It’s appropriate that those authorities have time to consider the questions before them without the pressure of media and public kind of spotlight on them,” Williams said.

“Once their decision has been made, they need to make the decision expeditiously.

“And then at that point, it’s appropriate that, obviously, any referrals in respect of criminal charges will be made public.”

READ MORE:

Frank and fearless advice in the robodebt royal commission final report