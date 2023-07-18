Pressure mounts on Dan Andrews to stop cull of 4,000 VPS after new credit rating, Commonwealth Games cancellation

A fresh ‘AA’ state credit rating from agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P), bookended by the shock cancellation of the 2024 Commonwealth Games to save billions, has upped union pressure on Victorian premier Dan Andrews to temper the culling of 4,000 public service jobs as fears about a national spike in unemployment grow.

As the state and many broadcasters reel from the announcement that the government has pulled the plug on the Anglosphere’s version of the Olympics, the Community and Public Sector Union Victoria is again demanding to know why they must sacrifice their members’ jobs when global ratings agencies don’t seem to have much of an issue with the state of government finances.

The ruckus comes after S&P Global Ratings on Monday “affirmed its ‘AA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on the Australian State of Victoria,” saying that “the outlook remains stable”.

“Victoria’s fiscal outlook is improving, but remains very weak compared with other Australian states. We forecast Victoria’s cash operating deficit will move into its first surplus in six years in fiscal 2025 (ending June 30), after narrowing to less than 1% of operating revenues in 2024,” S&P said.

“In contrast, the state’s infrastructure program will ensure the after-capital account remains in large deficit. As a result, debt will rise to more than 210% of operating revenues in 2026. The pace of debt accumulation remains steady, though slower than during the height of the pandemic. This reflects the government’s commitment to operating cost control, implementing new taxes, and the return to a normal operating environment post-pandemic.”

Notably, the rating does not mention the Victorian Public Service wage book, a key measure that in New South Wales was flagged as an indicator to watch on the election of the Minns government there. Last week it was revealed a new razor gang had been created inside Vic Health without talking to unions as per industrial agreements, sending relations to a new low.

The secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union Victoria, Karen Batt, has come out swinging, pointing to low morale as the cuts roll through.

“By removing the sword of Damocles of planned redundancies that hangs over our heads, the government would lift public service morale immediately,” Batt told The Mandarin.

“The government would improve its balance sheet operating costs further by working with us to find jobs in new priority funded areas for the existing skilled workforce with a modest investment in training without the need for expensive redundancy payouts which just sacks some then requires others to be employed.”

One of the reasons the Andrews government is deleting so many jobs is to wash off financial liabilities for entitlements that accrue as older public servants progress in their careers. While there’s a term reduction on the balance sheet after payout, the reality is many roles are refilled.

One debt flag that S&P has raised is superannuation.

“In its recent budget Victoria deferred payments previously directed to its unfunded superannuation liabilities to fund capital expenditure. These payments totaled A$3 billion over the next four years. If deferrals were to continue, or increase, and represent a material underspend, it could weigh on our assessments of budgetary performance and financial management,” S&P’s rating action said.

“Given the weak budgetary metrics, debt will likely continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than in recent years. We anticipate total tax-supported debt to reach 211% of operating revenues in 2026, up from 146% in 2022. Debt was about 70% of operating revenues in 2019.”

Issued on Monday, S&P’s assessment came before the bombshell announcement of the cancellation of the Commonwealth games was made, with Andrews repurposing $2 billion in savings back to the regions and claiming top-line spend on the games would have been $7 billion.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips was predictably filthy over the cancellation, claiming Andrews had “jeopardised Melbourne and Victoria’s standing as a sporting capital of the world.”

“The stated costs overrun, in our opinion, are a gross exaggeration and not reflective of the operational costs presented to the Victoria 2026 Organising Committee board as recently as June,” Phillips said.

“The Victorian government wilfully ignored recommendations to move events to purpose built stadia in Melbourne and in fact remained wedded to proceeding with expensive temporary venues in regional Victoria.”

