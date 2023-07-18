Education department to lead process pinpointing places for new uni study hubs

The federal government plans to create 34 new university study hubs for students living in regional Australia and the outer suburbs of major cities to help address education access issues across the country.

Hub locations will be selected by the department for locations without a significant physical university campus and where the percentage of tertiary-qualified people in the general population is low.

The aim is to lift university attendance numbers for people living outside of the major cities and overcome reasons why a person’s postcode may determine their future employment and education prospects.

A total of 34 regional university study hubs already exist, with the department to choose where an additional 20 regional hubs and 14 suburban hubs can be set up.

Announcing a $66.9 million federal investment for the hubs on Tuesday, education minister Jason Clare said the initiative would deliver one of the first action items of the Australian Universities Accord interim report.

“A lot of Australians in their twenties and thirties have a university degree, but not in the outer suburbs and not in the regions,” Clare said.

“I want this to change, and that means bringing university closer to them.”

The outer suburban hubs will be the first of their kind and are designed to encourage people who would have otherwise had to move or make arduous journeys to a university campus to consider tertiary studies.

They will comprise study spaces, computer facilities, internet, and in-person study and administrative support for any university study at any Australian institution.

An evaluation of the hubs in 2021 found the venues improved study experiences for people who faced inequality accessing education. Early evidence found the hubs also supported completion of degrees and student retention.

The minister said the hubs meant supporting more people to receive the qualifications they needed to do the specialised jobs of tomorrow.

“More and more jobs require a university degree. That means we will need more people with university qualifications in the years ahead,” Clare said.

“This can’t just be people that live within 10km of the CBD. It also means more Australians from the outer suburbs and the regions getting that chance.”

