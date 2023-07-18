Opal+ digital card and wallet trial quietly unplugged ahead of planned overhaul

A heavily touted trial of new mobile and app-based digital capabilities for Sydney’s hugely popular Opal card has been quietly shut down, as the Minns government mulls its options ahead of a looming $570 million overhaul of the transport ticketing system, which is expected to hit the market this year.

Dubbed Opal+ and activated in June 2022, the Netflix-style digital subscription for transport services was a cornerstone project of Transport for NSW under the previous government and was intended to inform future payment and transaction models based on bundles of fares.

The shutdown of the year-long Opal+ trial, which occurred on June 7, comes as transport minister Jo Haylen looks to stamp her own brand on a network that for the past decade has been a major electoral liability for NSW Labor after it spent 15 years in office developing a promised transit smartcard that was never delivered.

On Friday, Haylen refused to say whether or not she was even broadly happy with what the Opal system, which is essentially a licenced version of the Transport for London ‘Oyster’ system, had delivered to NSW commuters to date, leaving open the question to where Opal is now headed.

The core idea of the Opal+ trial was passengers paying a set amount a month (or potentially a shorter time) for unlimited access to an ecosystem of transport services that was being expanded to include point-to-point options like e-bikes and rideshare services under a holistic transit system.

Dubbed ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ (MaaS), the Opal+ trial was put in place ahead of plans to develop both a digital Opal card that can go into platform-based mobile wallets, like Apple Wallet and work with Apple Pay, as well as creating a dedicated wallet and app-based ecosystem that lets people plan and pay for journeys ahead of time.

Revealed in the 2022-23 NSW Budget by the previous government, the Opal+ trial was an attempt to broaden options for transit users by linking and integrating services and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by taking volume and pressure off the road network.

Transport for London has been integrating so-called ‘active transport’ into its network by building on-street bike paths and walking routes rather than restricting itself to motorised transit.

It’s now unclear as to what the long-term, or medium term, strategy is for Transport for NSW, aside from potentially killing off some of the Sydney Metro automated rail rapid expansion, including the extension of the line between Sydney’s new second airport, that is now under construction, and Westmead.

Previous Department of Transport secretary Rob Sharp was given the boot upon Labor taking office in NSW. Sharp’s replacement, Josh Murray, was named last week. Murray is a former in-house lobbyist for the infrastructure industry and former chief of staff to former Labor premier Morris Iemma and transport minister John Watkins.

The obvious question that many in Transport for NSW, and its stakeholders, are undoubtedly asking behind closed doors is whether NSW Labor and Haylen will try to make life more difficult for key Opal reader supplier Cubic after it sued and arguably helped hold up the doomed decade-long Tcard project. That also goes for the Pearl Consortium.

Some Labor insiders pejoratively refer to Cubic as an acronym for “C-U-bastards-in-court” because of the company’s propensity for litigation.

Grudges and paybacks aside, a major overhaul and replacement of Opal’s current fleet of readers had already been earmarked in the 2022-2023 state budget under the previous Perrottet government.

The 15-year contract is expiring in September 20024, leaving just over a year for Transport to run a procurement beauty pageant and bake-off before any new deal is cut.

Last Friday, Haylen left it to Transport for NSW chief Opal technology wrangler Kurt Brissett to explain the way ahead.

“In line with the committed program of work to upgrade the Opal system, which is Opal Next Gen, we will be testing the market in order to identify suitable delivery partners in order to deliver this flexible, account-based ticketing system that will ultimately make it more convenient, provide our customers with more choice in terms of how they get from point A to point B, and provide them with a better experience from an access and payments perspective,” Brissett told The Mandarin at a press conference.

In other words, Cubic’s initial contract is up next September, and the expenditure figure for the next Opal reader procurement was relayed in the last budget at $570 million.

A formal approach to market is yet to be announced, but it is known to be coming unless something drastic happens in Labor’s forthcoming Budget.

The biggest thing that has changed since Opal was born is that smartphones have completely commoditised card reader and payment terminal technology to the point whereby phones have literally cannibalised proprietary hardware.

Apple is expected to launch its handset­-based payments terminal play over the coming months in Australia, which will severely upset bank relationships with merchants because merchants will no longer be reliant on card schemes Mastercard, Visa and Amex.

That could soon happen for transit taps.

Transport is a technically and technologically challenging portfolio that an aptitude for network engineering and economics. It is changing constantly.

One thing is for sure: Jo Haylen will not want to repeat the internecine and inward-facing factional battles within state Labor that left NSW 20 years behind the rest of the world in terms of transit ticketing when her side was in power in NSW.

READ MORE:

Is the new NSW government about to tap-off on Opal?