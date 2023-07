More work needed to stamp out sexual threat and discrimination in parliament for good

Despite new measures to introduce better workplace and reporting conditions in parliament, women who work there are still unsafe. According to one expert, here is what needs to be done to effect change.

A mountain of work and discourse tackling the problem of sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse at work has taken place over the last few years but change is happening at a glacial pace. And the halls of parliament are no different.

According to Our Watch board member Karen Iles, whose background is in employment law, First Nations rights and women’s rights, what has become crystal clear in recent public discourse is how inequality contributes to violence against women.