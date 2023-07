Workplace safety relies on transparency & simplicity

We have all seen results coming from robodebt. The big lesson is that governments must now give proper consideration to the human impact of any proposed policy — not just the economic impact or the budget gains or the electoral benefits or the ‘ideological’ wins.

The first consideration is the potential mental health impact on people — all people. Whether they be the unemployed, foreign students, those with disabilities, the poor, or those in the middle and the self-employed. Governments have an absolute duty to do the right things by the people.

One area that is not talked about enough is the wellbeing of more than 2 million self-employed Australians, who employ more than half of all workers.