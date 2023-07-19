Privacy concerns impeding wider adoption of myGovID

Privacy concerns in light of major hacks is inhibiting a wider adoption of myGovID, according to a report.

Conducted by Publicis Sapient, the Digital Citizen 2023 report was based on a survey of 5,066 participants, run in December 2022.

To the question of whether recent data breaches had impacted a respondent’s ability to trust in digital government services, Boomers had the highest “significantly less trusting” answer, at 17%, followed by Builders (15%), Gen X (12%), and then Millenial and Gen Z (both 9%).

“Despite boomers and builders being the least likely to experience a breach or attack, they appear to be the most distrusting of digital government services,” the report stated.

Late last year, Optus and Medibank had high-profile data breaches. These breaches occurred around the time the survey was conducted.

When answering what would prevent a respondent from using myGovID, the highest response was “Privacy breaches if all my personal data is kept in a single source”.

It was 16% for respondents in rural areas, 17% for those in town areas, 18% in mid-city areas and 16% in large cities.

The report did find 81% of respondents use a digital identity method on a regular basis, with a highly positive general sentiment.

Where respondents wanted more digital services, it was in digital voting, mental health and digital driver’s licenses.

The report has come out ahead of the deadline for feedback on the federal government’s Data and Digital Government Strategy, with feedback due next Tuesday.

Speaking about the report, Publicis Sapient federal government leader Australia Mark Williams said there were high levels of satisfaction across digital healthcare, financial services, and myGov.

“Improved personalisation, user-friendliness and accessibility are driving this shift and encouraging more Australians to embrace a digital future,” Williams said.

“Embedding greater customer-centricity will be essential to scale digitalisation across all demographics, especially among minority groups and vulnerable populations.

“Equally, keeping track of evolving citizen preferences and pain points, will be critical for governments to deliver more connected citizen experiences in the future.”

NSW was the jurisdiction in the report with the highest level of satisfaction for digital services.

“NSW services are also better placed than any other state, with 48% of respondents indicating that using online services made tasks easier, compared to all other states which scored less than 40%,” the report stated.

