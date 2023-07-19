Navigating uncharted territory: Job ads out for APS in-house consulting

As the government’s use of consultants remains in the spotlight, the PM&C has posted job ads for its in-house consulting service.

One advertised position on APS Jobs is an SES Band 2 position titled ‘chief consulting officer’, who will lead the service.

The department said it is looking for someone to shape the strategic direction of Australian Government Consulting (AGC).

“It will involve pioneering and designing a different way of working — strategic management consulting in a unique APS style to deliver impact for the Australian public,” the job ad read.

“It will require fast iteration and innovation — navigating unchartered [sic] territory.”

The ad said senior consulting experience was desirable but not a prerequisite.

One of the position’s responsibilities will be to “champion AGC’s business and development in a way that works for the APS, by building advocacy with senior stakeholders, identifying and prioritising projects, and cultivating a pipeline of opportunities that deliver better value for APS clients”.

Other positions available include an SES Band 1 position titled ‘deputy chief consulting officer’, the second in command to the chief consulting officer.

The salary for the above positions was not included in the job advertisements.

The most recent APSC remuneration report reported the following median base salaries for 2021: $275,000 for SES Band 2 and $211,395 for SES Band 1.

There will be three teams within AGC: the Business Development Team, the Capability Team, and the Project Team.

Each team will be led by an EL2 Lead (positions also being advertised), with the salary listed between $132,252 and $157,402.

There are vacancies for senior consultants at an EL1 level (salary advertised at $113,627 to $129,502) and consultants at an APS6 level (salary advertised at $88,419 to $99,363).

“You’ll work with, and learn from, a diverse pool of partners, including former senior APS leaders and ex-consultants with specialist expertise. The work is diverse, challenging and interesting,” several of the ads stated.

The closing date for the applications is July 27.

A PM&C spokesperson told The Mandarin the in-house consulting function will start delivering services later this year.

The in-house consulting service received $10.9 million worth of funding in the most recent Budget, with the expected staff number at 38.

In-house consulting models are used in other jurisdictions, including Singapore and the UK.

The UK service has since been shut down, with public service minister Katy Gallagher telling senate estimates the model being used for the APS was “quite different”.

READ MORE:

APS in-house consulting service to be up and running in second half of year