Chalmers to hit policy ‘refresh’ button at Tech Council’s landmark Brisbane summit

They say that all politics is local, but it’s never more so when the treasurer of a freshly changed federal government, Jim Chalmers, hits his home turf to reposition Brisbane as Australia’s home-grown organic version of Silicon Valley, ready to fire up a major jobs and exports boom to propel the post-carbon economy for the next two decades.

In a stump speech that will set the stage for Labor’s next wave of domestic industry and innovation reforms, Chalmers on Friday is expected to spell out how the Albanese government will look to established and emerging local tech companies to seriously bump up national productivity, wage growth and wealth rather than Australia predominantly remaining an importer of IT smarts.

It will be a wholly predictable embrace of an industry that came of age several years ago but only recently grew up politically.