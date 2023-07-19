USS Canberra sails into Sydney ahead of commissioning

It’s been a red-letter week for Perth-based shipwright Austal thanks to the arrival of its Alabama-built USS Canberra (LCS-30) for ceremonial commissioning in Australia on Monday. But there seems to be little prospect of the fast tri-hulled multipurpose launchpads being locally commissioned anytime soon.

The Royal Australian Navy turned on a cracker of a photo opportunity in Sydney Harbour on the clearest of mild winter mornings by sending out our own littoral Canberra-class landing helicopter dock to greet its namesake at the heads, but there’s an understandable silence over why the US Navy is buying 19 of the Austal-made vessels rather than the local fleet.

The RAN is leaving it to the US Navy to do the talking.

“Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) arrived in Sydney, Australia, July 18, ahead of the ship’s ceremonial commissioning,” the US Department of Defense said.

“USS Canberra entered Sydney Harbour in formation with Canberra-class landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra before mooring pierside at the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Base East.”

Captain Marc Crawford, Commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, said the US ship is named after Australia’s capital and the original HMAS Canberra “that was sunk at the Battle of Savo Island during World War II while fighting alongside the U.S.”

The Battle of Savo was the start of the fierce Battle of Guadalcanal that followed the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, which were pivotal in turning the course of the second world war in the Pacific.

“We are thrilled to be here in Sydney this week, and to show this city our fast, optimally-manned ship that sails across the seas as a symbol of our navies’ dedication to each other,” Crawford said.

“For more than one hundred years, our nations have stood side-by-side; today is no different.”

“Rendezvous with USS Canberra was an absolute privilege, not just for myself but for the Army, Navy and Air Force crew members on HMAS Canberra,” said Captain Brendan O’Hara, commanding officer of HMAS Canberra.

“Having another ship named Canberra, there is an automatic bond as mariners between those ships straight away. We look forward to supporting their ship’s company throughout the course of this week, particularly for the commissioning ceremony this Saturday.”

According to the US Department of Defense, the USS Canberra is based out of San Diego “as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE” and is a “fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats.”

