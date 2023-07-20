Robodebt head Kathryn Campbell stood down from Defence role

The senior public servant who oversaw the unlawful robodebt scheme has been stood down from her position at the Department of Defence following the royal commission findings.

Kathryn Campbell, who was previously the head of the Department of Human Services, has been involuntarily stood down from her advisory role at Defence, AAP has confirmed.

She was suspended without pay from July 10, three days after the royal commission report was tabled. Campbell was made an adviser on the AUKUS security partnership in June last year, with a salary of $900,000 a year.

The revelations ahead of public statements indicate there is growing frustration with the length of time it is taking to be seen to be removing robodebt’s key protagonists from their positions as the individuals named in the report are afforded due process prior to final actions being taken.

It is understood Campbell has been working with the AUKUS Task Force, with correspondence between Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Glyn Davis and now departed Australian Public Service commissioner Peter Woolcott recently made public, attracting sharp criticism from minor parties, especially Greens senator Barbara Pocock.

A key risk for the government is that while the royal commission report was damning, the lack of immediate sackings and endurance of individuals like Campbell parked into holding positions at largely the pay can be used to accuse the government of going soft on wrongdoers.

While many senior public servants embroiled in the robodebt scandal either retired or left the public service prior to adverse findings being made, Campbell has refused to budge from her SES Band 3 role in Defence, where she moved after she was dumped as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade when the Albanese government was elected.

Realistically, there was little way to remove Campbell from her Defence position until the royal commission report finally became public, with her ongoing role coming into question immediately after.

It has also been reported that Campbell went on leave immediately prior to the royal commission report’s publication, with her reported suspension coming on the Monday following the Friday of the release of findings.

A key question arising from the findings, irrespective of any referral processes that may or may not be now underway, is whether the royal commission’s findings would have necessarily triggered a review of security clearances needed to perform duties within Defence.

While the AUKUS project is highly prestigious in Defence circles, the nature of the technology and underwater warfare tactics and techniques is necessarily highly classified because of the deliberately hidden nature of submarine missions.

A key element of security clearances is whether individuals can be trusted with highly sensitive information, with truthfulness and character part of the assessment.

A notable characteristic of Campbell’s appearance at the royal commission was her staunch refusal to admit the illegality of the robodebt scheme had been covered up from the start, with the commission finding advice warning of unlawfulness was shut down or batted away.

The Department of Defence has remained silent on Campbell’s employment status and has not responded to questions.

