Greg Moriarty says trust-building, commitment and integrity will cure robodebt perils

An exclusive group of public service future leaders have received some sage advice from defence secretary Greg Moriarty, who has warned of a “fundamental crisis” facing APS leadership in the wake of robodebt.

Moriarty told emerging public service leaders that of all the future challenges and complexities they would encounter, getting out of their own way was the first sign of leadership maturity.

This included shaking loose any desire to micromanage juniors, resisting the temptation to see goals through a competitive lens or outcomes reduced to ‘winners and losers’, and striking the right balance of enthusiasm and stability for those around them.