Albanese says PM&C moved to suspend Campbell from Defence

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed the indefinite suspension without pay of Kathryn Campbell amid pressure for a public service ‘perp-walk’ over the illegal and malfeasant government robodebt scheme.

In interviews with the ABC in Sydney and Melbourne, Albanese confirmed key details of the former secretary of the Department of Human Services, Department of Social Services and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s current employment status following reports in The Canberra Times citing senior but unnamed government sources.

“I’m not going to comment on individual cases in detail about the future because there are processes in place, but I certainly have been advised that that is the case,” Albanese told ABC Radio National’s Fran Kelly.

“And I think that that action which has taken, of course, most people who have a look at the human tragedy that was caused by robodebt and the findings of the royal commission are very, very clear about failings by the Morrison government, and indeed before going back to when Scott Morrison was the minister, but also some failings with the bureaucracy as well, and it’s appropriate that there be a response to that.”

Albanese’s acknowledgement of a major bureaucratic failing, arguably a systemic one, opens the door to a public service reshuffle and clean-out borne of necessity rather than politics – not that the opposition is likely to support this.

On Melbourne ABC, Albanese went further.

Pinged by interviewer Virginia Trioli as to who made the call on suspending Campbell, Albanese specifically called out his own department as taking action and declaring it “appropriate” under the circumstances.

“This was a decision made by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and appropriate bodies,” Albanese said.

“It’s not appropriate given the potential legal matters that are involved to go through all of the detail there. But certainly there’s been an appropriate response from my department and from the public service to the royal commission findings.”

Asked how long Campbell’s suspension will be for and if it would “eventually turn into a full dismissal”, Albanese played a straight bat, citing due process.

“I’m not going to go into those details because individuals do have rights as well,” Albanese said. “We’ll go through appropriate processes.

“One of the things the royal commission was about was making sure we get proper processes, that we don’t have the sort of governance arrangements, whether it be some of the actions of the public service, but more particularly as well, the actions of government ministers, from the time that robodebt was introduced and kept going for four and a half years in spite of the fact that it was an illegal scheme.

“We will respond in an orderly, appropriate way, learning the lessons from the robodebt royal commission, the findings of which were, I think, even more damning than anyone was expecting.”

There was certainly damnation for robodebt’s protagonists on the evening ABC television news 7pm bulletin in Sydney that briefly ran a backdrop of “Campbell sacked”. Not that anyone is confirming that yet.

Well, perhaps just “bagged” … even if Auntie lives in hope. But the day of reckoning is approaching quickly.