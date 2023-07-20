Movers & Shakers: Trio of first assistant secretaries, democracy taskforce expert advisers revealed

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Clare Chapple and Paula Stagg from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts have been promoted to first assistant secretary.

The Department of Defence’s Amanda Toms is now a first assistant secretary group business manager.

Band 1

Dianne Orr has been promoted to assistant secretary at the Attorney-General’s Department.

Kilifoti Eteuati has left the A-Gs Department to join the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority as its new executive general counsel.

The Australian Submarine Agency has nabbed PM&C’s Phoebe Greentree as an assistant secretary, policy, engagements and agreements.

New Victorian Electoral Commissioner

Sven Bluemmel has been chosen by the Victorian government to lead the VEC as its new commissioner.

He replaces Warwick Gately on August 15.

Dana Fleming, deputy electoral commissioner, thanked Gately for his service and congratulated his successor. “On behalf of the Victorian Electoral Commission, I am delighted to welcome Mr Bluemmel,” Fleming said.

“I look forward to working together to deliver our vision of all Victorians actively participating in their democracy.”

Bluemmel most recently served as Victoria’s information commissioner.

Future Fisheries Taskforce chair announced

John Tanzer has been appointed to chair the Future Fisheries Taskforce, which will provide the Queensland government with expert advice on transitioning to more sustainable fishing methods.

Tanzer was previously chair and chief executive of the Queensland Fisheries Management Authority, as well as executive director of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

Home Affairs minister names pick for Strengthening Democracy Taskforce

The experts chosen for Australia’s new Strengthening Democracy Taskforce include Stanford University senior fellow Professor Larry Diamond, ANU’s Professor Rod Sims, Aurora Education Foundation CEO Leila Smith, and Blavatnik School of Government founding dean Professor Ngaire Woods from Oxford University.

In a statement announcing the panel, Home Affairs minister Clare O’Neil said this team of experts would consider what challenges Australian democracy may face. Their work will focus on how to strengthen and maintain trusted institutions, credible information and social inclusion.

“Australia has a strong democracy and a proud tradition of democratic resilience and innovation,” O’Neil said.

“However we can see that democracies around the world face a range of challenges, including foreign interference, rising disinformation and discord online, polarisation, and declining reserves of public trust.”

The minister said the independent experts would offer high-level advice based on their diverse experience in academia and business. “Their role is to help guide, challenge, test and support the work of the taskforce,” she said.

Wanted: State government seeks to replace FRNSW chief

The NSW government is recruiting for a new Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) commissioner following the announcement of Paul Baxter’s exit earlier this week.

Emergency services minister Jihad Dib said it was the “right time” to bring in a new person to guide the future direction of FRNSW. He cited certain ongoing problems affecting the organisation that he wanted to see addressed with a change in leader.

“The Minns government is committed to strengthening this vital service and ensuring it is sustainable, including through the recruitment of an additional 600 firefighters,” Dib said.

“I thank Paul Baxter for his service and contribution to FRNSW over recent years, as our frontline crews and other staff have continued their outstanding work to keep the people of NSW safe.”

Victoria Legal Aid boss reappointed

Louise Glanville has been reappointed as CEO of Victoria Legal Aid (VLA) for another five-year term from October.

VLA board chair Bill Jaboor said the reappointment was a testament to Glanville’s contributions, leadership and achievements over the past four and a half years.

“We know Louise is committed to leading our service expansion and financial sustainability challenges, and importantly continuing the organisation’s journey towards reconciliation and inclusion,” Jaboor said.

Senior mandarin named among new board members for Venues NSW

IPAA fellow Emma Hogan has been chosen to hold the public service board member position on the Venues NSW board following a merit-based selection process. She currently serves on the boards of Destination NSW and ReachOut Australia and is also a member of Chief Executive Women.

Sports minister Steve Kamper said Hogan was “an incredible public servant” and leader. “Her work leading Service NSW and the people of NSW throughout COVID-19 was exemplary,” Kamper said.

“She is an outstanding professional who will no doubt bring invaluable customer-focused experience to the board.”

Former NSW premier Morris Iemma has also been endorsed as board chair.

Kamper said Iemma had been chosen for other board roles by the Liberal government including the board of NSW TAFE, Greyhound Racing NSW, chair of Greyhound Racing NSW, and south district commissioner for the Greater Sydney Commission.

“Mr Iemma has 40 years’ experience in public administration and the non-government sector. [He] is currently chairman of the NSW Government Cancer Institute, the Usman Khawaja Foundation, Clean Energy Partnerships and the Astra Institute of Higher Education,” the statement said.

An assessment panel shortlisted candidates for the member roles once the chair vacancy was advertised in February 2023. This was followed by an appointment process for the roles led by the NSW Premier’s Department and the Office of Sport.

Michele Bullock named RBA governor-in-waiting

Michele Bullock will replace Philip Lowe later this year as head of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). She currently serves as deputy governor.

Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility board member chosen

Vanessa Elliott has joined the NAIF board for a tenure ending June 2026.

Resources minister Madeleine King said Elliott brings “significant experience” in the field of Indigenous economic development to the role. This is a key priority for the federal government’s northern Australia agenda.

Queensland agricultural industry development and fisheries minister Mark Furner said Tanzer had the skills needed along with the other members of the taskforce to bring a strong voice.

New WA District Court judge

Terry Palmer will join the bench of the District Court in Western Australia at the end of July. The Perth barrister took silk in 2021, and is experienced in domestic and international arbitration.

Victorian Multicultural Commission chair gets reappointed

Vivienne Nguyen has been reappointed by the Andrews government to her role supporting and advocating for Victoria’s multicultural and multifaith communities.

Commenting on her renewed tenure, Nguyen said she was proud to have served the commission for the past four years and looked forward to working in partnership with government to realise greater access and representation.

“It’s a great honour to serve the people of Victoria and to be part of the socially cohesive state that is most culturally and religiously diverse,” Nguyen said.

Multicultural affairs minister Colin Brooks said Nguyen has proven herself to be an outstanding asset to the commission.

“The knowledge gained throughout the pandemic when engaging with multicultural communities has only strengthened the VMC’s ability to support and improve the government’s engagement with culturally and linguistically diverse Victorians,” he said.

NSW government appoints new secretaries for Transport, Planning and Environment

Josh Murray has been named the new transport secretary and Kiersten Fishburn is officially now the NSW DPE secretary.

The announcement of their appointments was reported by The Mandarin earlier in July, with ministers Jo Haylen and Paul Scully promoting their picks.

“As group leader of people at Laing O’Rourke, Josh Murray has the right skills and experience to lead an organisation that is heavily reliant on an engaged and enthusiastic frontline workforce,” transport minister Haylen said.

Meanwhile, Scully said Fishburn was a well regarded public service leader.

“Housing, planning and the environment are key priorities for this government, and I am confident Ms Fishburn has the dedication and fresh perspective to guide the department to important policy reform,” Scully said.