Premier Andrews backflips on forced redundancies for 4,000 public servants in Victoria

The Dan Andrews Victorian government has backed away from forcing mass redundancies on 4,000 state public servants under budget measures, agreeing instead to transfers and redeployments under existing enterprise bargaining provisions in a significant win for the Community and Public Sector Union legally fighting mass layoffs.

Advice to agency heads obtained by The Mandarin confirms “termination of employment is an option of last resort” and that “consistent with the [industrial relations] policies, where an individual’s role is declared surplus, the priority should be on redeployment, wherever possible”.

The shift in posture is a big win for the state public service union that had warned it would not legally cop unilateral targeted sackings by the state amid a sustained recruitment crisis merely to shift contingent liabilities to firm up future budgets.

The biggest concession, which was always on the books, is that displaced public servants must be redeployed or transferred as per consultation obligations incumbent on the government.

“Consultation obligations must be met,” the advice to agency chiefs said.

“All consultation obligations with employees and unions must be followed and employers must, as part of their implementation planning, allow sufficient time for genuine consultation with employees and unions where major change likely to have a significant effect on employees is required.

“Proposals to manage savings initiatives involving significant reprioritisations will likely require consultation under the relevant enterprise agreement clause. Employers must also ensure specific consultation obligations for employees on long-term absences from the workplace (for example, on parental leave or leave due to a workplace injury) are met.”

The same advice said “employers will also have regard for any significant financial or personal hardships raised by employees (including employees living in a regional or rural community) during the consultation processes prior to its finalisation”.

“Even where the threshold for formal consultation is not met, employers must still ensure genuine information sharing and discussion with employees and unions in a flexible way which is appropriate for the circumstances.”