80,000 NSW public servants to get 4% pay hike under Public Sector Association deal

The NSW Public Sector Association has extracted a 4% pay rise and a 0.5% bump in superannuation from the state government after the union thrashed out an agreement to immediately boost wages to the end of the financial year ahead of wider pay talks.

The agreement, negotiated through the NSW Industrial Relations Commission (IRC), will cover about 80,000 staff, according to industrial relations minister Sophie Cotsis, and will be backdated to July 1.

Public service pay deals in NSW differ from federal multi-year instruments in that unions take an annual case to be negotiated to the IRC every year rather than striking multi-year deals.

Unions have been fighting for more than decade to scrap a 2.5% wages growth cap introduced by the former Labor state government under Kristina Keneally and gleefully prosecuted by the Coalition government that replaced her.

The scrapping of the pay increase cap was a core deal between key unions and premier Chris Minns to help garner frontline support ahead of the election that finally clawed Labor a minority government after the party was cast into the political wilderness in 2011.

“The Liberal-National’s wages cap eroded trust between essential workers and government, suppressed wages and led to the staffing crisis. The wages cap is dead,” Cotsis said.

“This will benefit the people that keep the state’s essential services like schools, prisons and national parks up and running.”

Details of exactly who will be covered are still emerging, but a statement from Cotsis said “prison officers, park rangers, school support staff, child protection workers, case workers, Rural Fire Service employees, State Emergency Service employees, Service NSW employees, and public servants covering a range of occupations across all Government departments and agencies” would get the bump.

However, Costsis does not have an easy job ahead with key unions already publicly smacking down and berating Minns and treasurer Daniel Mookhey at key events such as the Health Services Union conference.

The new government’s first Budget in September is expected to lay the ground for a new wages framework, with unions firmly reminding Minns and Mookhey their support is contingent on the delivery of outcomes.

The pressure to increase wages is also being fuelled by inflation and sharp cost of living increases over the past 12 months that have resulted in health unions prioritising the lowest-paid staff for the biggest increases that have been as high as 8.5% thanks to cash top-up components agreed to by the government. Ratings agency Standard & Poors has said it is watching the state’s wage book.

Hospital cleaners had been threatening industrial action over inaction over their low pay, with patient transport hit earlier by targeted industrial action.