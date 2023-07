AUKUS and the government’s nuclear waste storage nightmare

A vital aspect of the AUKUS security agreement has been indirectly unsettled by the Federal Court. While the security pact between Australia, the United States and United Kingdom envisages Australia storing the high-level nuclear waste that would arise from the reactors of its as yet non-existent submarine fleet, the storage site remains a point of some conjecture.

Australia’s experience on the issue of storing radioactive waste, to date, only extends to the low-level and intermediate-level sort. And it is most spotty. For decades, the Commonwealth has struggled to find a dedicated site to store low-level to intermediate-level waste arising from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) at Lucas Heights in suburban Sydney, including nuclear medicine and laboratory items, with the low-level, intermediate variant being stored at more than 100 temporary sites in the country.

A proposal for Muckaty Station in the Northern Territory failed to find sufficient support and was abandoned in 2014. In what should have been a salient lesson for the government, traditional owners challenged the nomination of the site by the Northern Land Council in the Federal Court. As traditional owner Kylie Sambo stated at the time, “We haven’t been consulted properly for our own country. We know our land, the story, the sons, the dreamings.”