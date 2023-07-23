AFP under investigation over its use of Auror surveillance technology

Australia’s privacy regulator is investigating the Australian Federal Police’s use of retail surveillance platform Auror, as other state police forces say they’ve already accounted for the privacy impact of its use.

Earlier this week, the AFP suspended the use of Auror in response to a Crikey investigation that revealed more than 100 AFP staff — mostly involving those in ACT policing — were using it without a privacy or cybersecurity review.

Auror is a little-known “crime intelligence” platform reportedly used in 40% of Australian stores, including Woolworths and Coles. It allows users to share reports of incidents, distribute CCTV footage, track the movements of cars and even predict crime hot spots, according to the company.

Earlier this year, the AFP’s head of ACT policing Neil Gaughan told a senate estimates hearing that the agency had not conducted a privacy impact statement. Neither had it spoken to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) about using Auror.

Now, a spokesperson for the office said that it was looking into it. “The OAIC is continuing to gather information as part of its preliminary inquiries and will speak to a number of parties,” they told Crikey.

At an appearance before the ACT Parliament’s estimates this week, Gaughan said that the ACT does not put its government CCTV footage into Auror’s platform but instead uses the platform to view footage from retailers.

Meanwhile, other state agencies have defended their use of Auror. NSW Police confirmed that it has a commercial agreement with Auror that comes with privacy stipulations.

“NSW Police Force use Auror strictly for intelligence purposes to keep the community safe. There are stringent guidelines around the use of this system,” a spokesperson told Crikey.

Similarly, Victoria Police is trialling Auror this year, according to a spokesperson. “The Victoria Police trial is supported by a related contract and a privacy and security impact assessment,” the spokesperson said.

In 2022, the company attracted controversy when NZ Police admitted that its officer falsely listed cars as “stolen” in Auror so they could use it to track vehicles as part of an investigation into COVID-19 restriction breaking.

