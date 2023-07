Senate sleuths looking for clues in consulting practices

How do policymakers make sense of the mess of evidence related to consulting firms and their internal workings to create policy outcomes that might deliver greater transparency, accountability and better behaviours of those working in big firms interested in making money?

That is the core question at the centre of the work being done by the Senate committee on finance and public administration as it slowly strips one layer of mystery away after another about the operations of major accounting and consulting practices.

One example of the committee’s work netting results for the voyeurs watching their every move is the release by KPMG of their partnership agreement in full.