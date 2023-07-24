How Australia’s defence secretary handles frank and fearless advice

According to Greg Moriarty, there are a range of tools and strategies public servants can deploy to support ministers fulfil their political mandate – but frank and fearless advice requires three basic conditions to cut through.

The defence secretary told an audience of future APS leaders that asking the following questions would help assess how frank and fearless advice was going to land:

Is the idea moral? Does the idea have legal standing? Do you have the minister’s trust to design and implement the idea well?

“We need to understand public servants have a role to advise and to support the government. That means that the government has all the best advice, including when it’s difficult, or impossible, or illegal, or [understands] the complexity that is that these issues throw up,” Moriarty said.

“Once a decision is made – if it’s done appropriately through the proper channels, if it is legal, and moral (moral is a personal judgement) – I have an obligation to bust my gut to implement it,” he said.

Moriarty made his remarks at an exclusive IPAA ACT event last Thursday. The Mandarin previously reported on other reflections the secretary shared about APS leadership in the wake of the robodebt royal commission findings and the existential importance of public servants aligning their work with a ‘one APS’ ethos.

The secretary went on to share that for a public servant to build trust and influence with a minister required two kinds of trust: performative trust, and trust in character.

“[Ministers] have to trust us to deliver that we will be competent, that we will be professional, that we will responsibly prosecute their agenda. That is a form of trust, so that when they decide something, they can say: ‘This is a decision of cabinet and I trust the public service to deliver’,” Moriarty said.

“That is corroded when either we fail, we’re not up to standard, we leak [to the media], or we are not appropriate stewards of the trust that they put in us – all of those things undermine trust in the public service.”

The second strand of trust that was essential between a minister and their senior mandarin was trust in character, which the secretary said was a matter of the government believing their APS was committed to delivery.

“[Ministers] have to trust, particularly at senior levels, that you’re not playing games, you don’t have your own agenda, you’re not going to slow walk their decisions once their decisions are taken; that you will get on, and faithfully implement a legitimate and appropriately decided decision by the government of the day,” Moriarty said.

“The trust comes with performance that my department, with all its flaws, will do our best to implement the decisions of the government of the day,” he said.

Moriarty has been secretary of Defence since 2017 and has held a number of senior ranking roles in the APS over a career of more than 30 years. He has served as Australia’s ambassador to Indonesia and Iran and was also chief of staff to former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Pointing to consultation with 11,000 public servants about the new value of ‘stewardship’, Moriarty said good public policy design and service delivery was built on a long and proud legacy.

“We’re building on a proud legacy of the work that has been done in this country to support our democracy and democratic institutions – a contribution to the culture of this country and, in a sense, of service,” Moriarty said.

“I’m really pleased that stewardship is becoming a more important part of our public service ethos.”

The head of Defence also stressed there was a consensus among top officials, including the secretaries board, PM&C boss Glyn Davis and APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer, that stewardship was not only a feature of leaders at the top of the APS pecking order.

Moriarty called on every person in the room to consider what part they might play in building a stronger APS. He added that post-robodebt royal commission was a time to effect change in the public service, and have meaningful conversations about how the bureaucracy must transform for the better.

“It’s very clear that stewardship is not about seniority. It’s not confined to the ranks of the SES, and we all have a responsibility to be stewards of our institution,” Moriarty said.

“[APS leaders want us to ask] ‘What does robodebt mean? How do we imagine ourselves moving forward? How can we rebuild capability but rebuild trust in the public service?’

“We’ve all got a role to play in that and we can all contribute.”