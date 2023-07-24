Funding to encourage talented professionals become primary school educators

The federal government will spend $7.89 million to help mid-career professionals switch to primary teaching.

The High Achieving Teachers (HAT) pilot, delivered by La Trobe University, will start recruiting participants later this year.

The program will pay professionals to re-qualify as primary school educators by covering the costs of their practical teaching experience, and with extra mentoring and support during their career transition.

La Trobe University’s dean of education, Professor Joanna Barbousas, said the foundation program had already successfully prepared and placed new teachers in schools across Victoria. This pilot will be expanded to place teachers in Victoria and NSW.

“Preparing teachers through evidence-informed approaches and gaining hands-on classroom experiences will set them up to make a difference in regional, rural and hard-to-staff schools,” Barbousas said.

The program will initially deliver 105 primary school teacher placements and is a component of the national teacher workforce action plan, designed to boost teacher numbers by at least 1500 educators.

In a statement, federal education minister Jason Clare said his state and territory peers had agreed to the workforce action plan in late 2022. The HAT pilot would help to ensure more of the best and brightest people were funnelled into the primary school educator workforce, he added.

“We don’t remember much about when we are little, but most of us remember our teachers’ names,” Clare said.

“That shows just how important our teachers are, and the impact they have on us. And we don’t have enough of them.”

The government claims this is the first program of its kind to target recruitment and training of more primary school teachers. The first lot of HAT participants will be placed in schools in April 2024.