Public service bosses reject four-day week, insert post-robodebt powers in bargaining

Public sector agencies seeking to offer their employees a four-day working week for the same number of hours currently performed have had their bid flatly rejected by the Australian Public Service Commission, creating the first likely industrial flashpoint in the current bargaining round.

In an unusually late official response issued Monday afternoon – well after the Australian Labor Party ACT conference attended by prime minister Anthony Albanese – the APSC said chief negotiator Peter Riordan had “considered employee representative’s claims for a four-day work week in the APS or facilitation of a four-day working week trial”.

“At this stage, the Commonwealth indicated it was unable to support this initiative or a trial in APS agencies,” the APSC update said.

The bid to shut down the four-day week push, indeed not even trial it, is a big blow to carers who have been seeking to codify work a higher number of hours for a lesser number of workdays on a normal full-time wage, rather than being downgraded to part-time and being required to constantly renegotiate terms.

The option had been floated as a powerful selling point to recruit productivity-focused talent into the APS. Riordan’s position is that sufficient flexibility exists without writing new conditions into the award.

The APSC said the chief negotiator had “indicated that a range of flexibilities already exist for APS employees to allow them to achieve an appropriate work-life balance”.

These included “part-time or compressed hours working arrangements”, “flextime” and “if agreed in bargaining, the proposed new flexible work arrangements”.

Robo-reflux

In a surprise move reflective of the shockwaves the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has sent through the APS, the government is now seeking to directly write in “integrity and transparency into APS Enterprise Agreements”.

The APSC said: “the Commonwealth tabled a position on integrity and transparency last week, proposing a common term to apply to all APS enterprise agreements”.

The tabling is a significant development given the Commonwealth had previously sought to have the report of former APSC and expert report writer to the royal commission, Andrew Podger, heavily discounted in its defence of the bureaucracy.

It seems attitudes have now changed. Integrity school is in and it is compulsory.

“The position calls out that employees can access an APS-wide Ethics Advisory Service or a similar service and will be required to attend agency-mandated training about integrity,” the APSC said.

“Employee representatives indicated this commitment was a good start and proposed some edits for the Chief Negotiator’s consideration.”

The APSC said the new position included:

each APS agency understands that procedural fairness is essential to build and maintain trust with APS employees

it requires fair and impartial processes for employees affected by APS-wide or agency decisions

employees are encouraged to give advice that is frank, honest, timely and based on the best available evidence

this advice includes scientific advice based on evidence guided by the best available science and data

employees will not be disadvantaged or discriminated against because they have given advice in accordance with their expertise or professional qualification.

Knock, knock, knocking …

The APSC also issued a list of specific claims it wants knocked out from the current bargaining process altogether that it said Riordan had given “detailed consideration to” but that “the Commonwealth could not support”.

The claims slated to be knocked out are:

Pandemic leave

Four-day working week and four-day working week trial

Menstrual and menopause support

Gender affirmation leave

Disability leave

Changes to flex for APS 1-6 employees (except where agencies wish to incorporate existing policy arrangements in enterprise agreements).

Reasons cited for the rejection were “operational impacts to agencies, and financial implications of creating new leave entitlements.”