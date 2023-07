Appointing Campbell to senior AUKUS role was justified

Criticism of Kathryn Campbell’s appointment a year ago to a $900,000-a-year job to assist with the implementation of the AUKUS agreement is mostly based on hindsight following the adverse comments about her performance as Human Services and Social Services secretary by the robodebt royal commission.

To be fair to those who made that decision, it is important to disentangle the different issues involved and to consider what information was available to them at the time.

The new Albanese government was committed to establishing the royal commission. It had also made firm commitments to strengthen the public service and its professional independence.