Commitment to incremental change keeps human rights champion upbeat

Leanne Smith’s career as a diplomat and lawyer has taken her from Canberra to the Balkans, south-east Asia and Afghanistan. She has worked for DFAT, the United Nations, think tanks and various NGOs. Here is her advice for the passionate public servant looking to make it on the international stage.

Being a torchbearer for important causes has always been a motivating force in Leanne Smith’s life and work – but after extended stretches at the coalface of human suffering or watching the glacial pace of bureaucratic systems change, she had to readjust her outlook to continue in the field.

“It’s about having an impact when you see the opportunity to have the impact, and it’s about fighting the good fight against all odds,” Smith told The Mandarin.

“Human rights advocacy is a kind of call to arms. Nobody would do this work if they didn’t really passionately believe in it, because it’s a pretty thankless task most of the time.”

Smith has led the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) as its chief executive for almost two years now, and most recently worked as chief of policy and best practice in the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

From 2005-2007 Smith was based in Afghanistan where she worked as a United Nations Development Program international technical adviser to the Afghan foreign ministry, and as a UN Assistance Mission human rights field officer. And for more than eight years she served as a diplomat with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Reflecting on the need to commit to a long game in promoting human rights, and with a view to transforming culture and institutional settings at the same time, Smith said many early-career professionals working in the humanitarian and aid sectors soon learned the significance of their contribution was about multiplying small, individual acts.

Person to person, one problem at a time, was a much more realistic approach to the important mission in these local settings than a burning desire to rid the world of its evils overnight.

“It’s hard to talk about this now – but certainly in my work as a human rights lawyer for the UN, I went into a lot of different countries like Afghanistan. There was this whole grand agenda of the international community for seismic change,” Smith said.

“Many thought they were there to support systemic change and then realised very quickly that was actually too much to aim for, and that supporting individuals was really the best you could hope to achieve. It was a really hard lesson for me to learn,” she said.

Other more contemporary issues closer to home, like the implementation of the ‘Set the standard’ report led by former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins, relied on savvy champions picking the right moment to effect change. In this case, Smith observed the coalescence of the #MeToo movement, the Respect@Work report, and an emerging awareness across all sides of politics as creating a time of “ripeness” to get moving on issues.

“You have to take those opportunities when you see them, and when the time is right for making a particular change, you have to take that opportunity and move it forward,” Smith said.

“The landscape we’re in now provides more blue sky space for using the language of human rights and for pushing forward on agendas that have been around for 40-50 years.

“But there’s a very short runway in front of us to see some of these issues take off. We’ve got to do everything we can to get them over the line and make it happen.”

So much of Smith’s working life has been spent in multilateral organisations, and in government settings. Her advice for those seeking to get more traction going in these institutional settings is to bring to the fore the real-life impact of the work to decision-makers.

“For me, the best job I’ve ever had was as chief of policy and best practice for UN Peacekeeping because I got to be based in New York in the hustle and bustle of the Security Council, and I had a job that had me going out to field missions, and into conflict areas down at the grassroots level with communities,” Smith said.

“It was my job to bring those experiences back up to the senior political level, and that’s a challenge.”

Smith said it was important to be able to communicate to those who get to decide what happens next, put faces to the human statistics, and show leaders what impact looks like.

“Let’s say the Security Council or the Australian government makes a decision. Let’s see how that policy and that guidance trickles down into implementation, and let’s learn the lessons of how it affects people on the ground,” Smith said.

“Is it achieving the goals that it set out to achieve? Is it having a completely different effect? How do you bring that knowledge from the people who are affected by it back up [to the decision-makers]?

“It’s only at the leadership level that you can make the structural change, but it’s also the only place where you can make the cultural change. Culture doesn’t change from below, I don’t think – people have got to walk the talk from the top.”

Smith will share her public sector experience at a hybrid conference hosted by The Hatchery 25-26 July.