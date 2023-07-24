Kathryn Campbell finally resigns from Defence role after suspension without pay

The Department of Defence has finally confirmed former Department of Human Services secretary Kathryn Campbell has resigned.

She officially quit last Friday, at the same time defence secretary Greg Moriarty was giving a speech to the Institute of Public Administration Australia.

Campbell’s departure follows details of her suspension without pay from Defence being leaked.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese later publicly confirmed Campbell had been stood down almost immediately after the report of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme was made public. He attributed the decision to his own Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet rather than the Australian Public Service Commission.

“Defence can confirm it has accepted Ms Kathryn Campbell’s resignation from the Department with effect from Friday 21 July 2023,” Defence said.

“Defence will not provide further comment on this matter.”

The nature of Campbell’s departure suggests the government was no longer prepared to appear indecisive and potentially weak against the risk of instigating a political secretarial sacking in the manner of its predecessors.

Campbell had been sitting on a Band 3 SES position as a special adviser to AUKUS on just under $300,000 – a salary level known to have irked many policymakers as Campbell held out against intense pressure to quit.

Her resignation, however, deprives the government of the opportunity to sack Campbell following sharp and multiple criticisms in the royal commission report that went to her decisions to keep the illegal debt creation scheme alive and shielded from scrutiny despite mounting evidence it was both illegal and dysfunctional.

Many had expected Campbell and several other key public service figures who backed robodebt to be removed from their positions swiftly after the royal commission report landed.

However, the highly anticipated cleanout of public servants with adverse findings made against them has been delayed by a special “sealed section”, which contains referrals for potential criminal and civil prosecutions. It has been suppressed from public disclosure to give those named due process and avoid prejudicing further action.

A highly decorated civil public servant and major general in the Defence Reserve, Campbell (like many) had initially come from Defence into Human Services after the Abbott government was elected. It immediately embarked on a series of hardline policy measures to create barriers to entry to the social security system, which was regarded as too “soft”.

In the wake of the royal commission’s findings, and the clear bifurcation of two agencies supposedly working to the same aim, there are now questions as to whether wider machinery of government changes will flow to prevent the robodebt scenario from repeating itself.

On Monday, the APSC revealed it had moved to insert specific provisions into the latest enterprise bargaining agreement that create compulsory ethical training for public servants as well as recourse to counsel from an independent ethical adviser without recourse from agency chiefs.

The moves were partly instigated by the Community and Public Sector Union, which repeatedly flagged the relative powerlessness of everyday public servants to call out unethical or potentially illegal behaviour without risking their career necks.

The robodebt royal commission repeatedly heard evidence from public servants who said questions or concerns about robodebt were greeted with hostility and implied threats of career-limiting retribution by senior management.

In one case, a senior public servant (now deceased) threw a phone and smashed it in response to being told bad news about the scheme.