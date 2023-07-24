Counter-robodebt measures added into new APS award

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) has welcomed the proposed addition of bolstered transparency and procedural fairness requirements into the next Australian Public Service (APS) enterprise agreement as a key measure to prevent a repetition of the robodebt scandal.

In communications to members on Monday, the CPSU said the addition of the proposed new guidelines, which would codify protections for public servants to call out systemic wrongdoing, was a vital mechanism to improve sector-wide integrity as the APS attempts to restore its reputation amid multiple scandals.

The union’s support closely followed the Australian Public Service Commission’s (ASPC) public stand to enshrine the protections into the next industrial agreement, now being thrashed out.

The CPSU’s support indicates the union, at least in part, brokered the inclusions of the protections into the latest award after several whistleblowers were systemically shut down, if not bullied, after hitting the alarm bell over robodebt’s lack of legality.

“This is an important step in the right direction. The CPSU will now work with the APSC to ensure the clause picks up elements of the CPSU clause that are designed to protect against any robodebt-like situations in the future,” the union said.

The industrial communication came just hours before former Department of Human Services chief and key robodebt figure Kathryn Campbell finally resigned from her $900,000 SES Band 3 position at the Department of Defence.

Campbell was stood down without pay almost immediately after the report of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme was publicly released, a sanction that leaked and was subsequently publicly confirmed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The CPSU, which is broadly aligned to the left faction of the Australian Labor Party, has flexed its muscle in the interim to ensure the public service’s industrial enforcer will move to write-out the tight secrecy muzzles imposed on the APS, albeit through authorised safety valves.

Indeed the CPSU is now moving to take partial credit for the proposed reforms the APSC is showboating.

“The APSC has moved to pick up important aspects of the CPSU’s proposed clause, including principles such as:

recognising that procedural fairness is essential in building trust with APS employees;

that there should be fair and impartial processes for employees affected by agency or service-wide decisions;

employees are encouraged to give frank, honest, and timely advice based on the best available evidence;

a respect for scientific advice based on evidence, and the best available science and data;

a protection against employees being disadvantaged or discriminated against because of advice given in accordance with their expertise (applies to all employees, whether a member of a profession or not);

and a right to access an APS ethics advisory service or other similar service during work time.”

The claiming of the front-foot advantage coupled with recourse to professional ethics advice is a major win for the CPSU because it shifts the burden of ethical obligation back onto the employer rather than individuals to make the call.

The enabling of recourse to an authorised independent ethical safety check for public servants, especially those at non-executive levels, and even non-senior executive service levels, is huge because it could force APS leaders to account for actions well before public scrutiny.

If applied across the APS, the mechanism could force a major reality check on programs or measures otherwise waved through as simply the will of the government of the day, a stop-measure sure to create nausea within major political parties.

Less so Australia’s working poor.