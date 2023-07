Chalmers’ wellbeing indicators could help deliver on APS reform ambitions

Treasurer Jim Chalmers released the government’s new national wellbeing framework for public consultation on Friday.

The Measuring What Matters framework includes 50 indicators to improve the way bureaucrats monitor how the nation is tracking against social and economic outcomes.

In a statement, the treasurer explained that achieving a healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive and prosperous country meant looking at traditional indicators such as GDP, employment, inflation and wages in addition to those outlined in his framework.