Shorten junks Centrelink’s $200 million Entitlement Calculation Engine

A critical component of Centrelink’s decade-long Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation has been thrown on the scrapheap amidst serious governance questions surrounding its procurement, with the $200 million Entitlement Calculation Engine (ECE) junked by government services minister Bill Shorten.

The sudden scrapping of the Pegasystems-based software component, which straddles the wider WPIT build based on software from systems behemoth SAP, was confirmed on Tuesday amid reports a key figure involved in the Synergy 360 scandal, John Margerison, has left the country before he was due to give evidence a parliamentary inquiry.

A series of investigative reports in The Sydney Morning Herald has linked Synergy 360 to former the Morrison government’s minister for government services Stuart Robert, amid accusations of secret payments in relation to the awarding of contracts from Services Australia. Robert has strongly refuted the accusations.

The ECE systems build, a critical component of the massive Centrelink overhaul, now appears to have been contaminated by that scandal, potentially putting the agency and its clients years behind crucial upgrades to its massive mainframe-based systems.

Government services minister Bill Shorten told the Australian Financial Review’s Government Services Summit in Canberra on Tuesday that “the previous government wanted to introduce an Entitlement Calculator Engine to determine eligibility for welfare recipients and how much to pay them. They put $23m into its development in 2019-20. Another $44m in 2020-21…$67m in 21-22 and $57m 22-23 – $191 million all up.

“And we still have nothing to show for it,” Shorten said.

“I can announce today that Services Australia has taken the decision to write off the calculator as an asset.”

The ECE was supposedly delivered by multinational services Infosys, with the awarding of the build contract linked in SMH reports to reports to Synergy 360.

In February, ITNews reported that the ECE project had finally gone live and was due to be completed by June 30, based on evidence provided to senate estimates by Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner and chief information officer Charles McHardie.

The scrapping of the ECE is certain to raise further questions around other components of WPIT that was a cornerstone upgrade project of the previous government similar in size to core banking system replacements at institutions like the Commonwealth Bank, which also used SAP to replace its systems and has commanded a market advantage ever since.

The firm on Tuesday used the AFR Government Services Summit to launch the general availability of its sovereign cloud capabilities in Australia and New Zealand, with SAP being a key sponsor of the AFR conference.

The drama over the ECE is the latest scandal for Services Australia and follows on from the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme and revelations the agency chose the font ‘Roboto’ to convey an all-staff message about the royal commission report findings to agency staff.

It was revealed yesterday former robodebt chief Kathryn Campbell had resigned from the Department of Defence after being previously suspended without pay.